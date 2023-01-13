Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Benson Selects Geneva W. Covington As 2023 Black History Honoree
The Town of Benson and the Benson Museum of Local History are excited to announce this year’s Black History Month honoree is Geneva Warren Covington — a local volunteer, community organizer, and pillar of the Benson community. Mrs. Covington received multiple nominations this year and reading over the...
jocoreport.com
“Brandy Wells Day!” Held At Fellowship Baptist Church
CLAYTON – Clayton’s Fellowship Baptist Church honored one of their own on Sunday with members of the congregation wearing “pink.”. The church gathered to offer prayer and encouragement for their beloved friend, long-time church member, Brandy Wells, as she undergoes cancer treatments. Her husband and children were...
jocoreport.com
BCBS Donates To Wayne Community College Pantry
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (BCBS) was so impressed with Wayne Community College’s effort to stem student food insecurity that it contributed to the project. Blue Cross NC has been conducting an “Extra Miles Tour” to meet with community leaders who are collaborating on solutions to...
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Elementary Teacher Charged With Assault
Chatham County Schools says it is addressing a situation involving a 4th-grade teacher who faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that occurred after he was hired — but before his first day of work. Eric Hudson, 45, who last Friday was...
jocoreport.com
Shelda Cox Rice
Shelda Lee Cox Patterson Rice, age 86, of Princeton, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Born in Middlesex on February 7, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Herman and Gonza Lee Harrell Cox. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted Rice, daughter Sheree Murray,...
jocoreport.com
Neal Franklin Haworth
DECEMBER 14, 1939 – JANUARY 8, 2023. Neal Franklin Haworth, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Born in Knoxville, TN on December 14, 1939, he was the son of the late Alvin Guy and Kate Mae Haworth. Neal grew up in...
jocoreport.com
Leroy Franklin Ray
Micro- Leroy Franklin Ray, age 78, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at SECU Hospice House of Smithfield. Born in Wake County on May 26, 1944, he was a son to the late Hub Ray and Lettie Inscore. Leroy attended New Life Baptist Church in Smithfield. He was a...
Kinston youth lead MLK Day celebrations, events in ENC today
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston youth led the march Sunday for the Kinston/Lenoir County Branch of the NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations. “Working, Going and Growing Stronger Together in 2023” was the theme for the event. People gathered on the steps of the Lenoir County Courthouse to pay tribute to the life and […]
jocoreport.com
Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway
GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
WRAL's Julian Grace thanks Raleigh police officers for saving his life
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL's Julian Grace is thanking Raleigh police officers and a state trooper for saving his life. In a video posted to his Facebook page, Grace said he was driving home from work around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 2 when three police officers and a state trooper sped past him on Interstate 440 East.
jocoreport.com
Eula Mae Phillips
Clayton- Eula Mae Bishop Phillips, age 86, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at UNC Johnston Health of Clayton. Born in Sampson County on February 1, 1936, she was a daughter to the late Allen Lloyd Bishop and Mittie Eula McClenny. In addition to her parents, Eula was preceded...
jocoreport.com
Update: Cause Of Selma House Fire Determined
UPDATE 6:05PM – The Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled today’s house fire as accidental. Fire Marshal Ryan Parker said the blaze originated in a bedroom on the second floor and was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit. The home was under renovation. SELMA – Multiple...
chapelboro.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day to Affect Local Government Services
The annual observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 16 will affect numerous local government services in the Orange County area. Here’s what you can expect:. Town of Chapel Hill. There will be no residential trash collection on Monday, January 16. The make-up day is scheduled...
jocoreport.com
Bobby Ray Pleasant, Sr.
Angier, NC: Mr. Bobby Ray Pleasant, Sr., age 84, of Clayton Road passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. There will be no services at this time. Mr. Pleasant was born on December 11, 1938 in Johnston County to the late Eddie...
Apex First Baptist Church dedicates Sunday service to social justice
Sounds of praise and worship filled Apex First Baptist Church during an extra special service Sunday morning.
jocoreport.com
Mayor Says He Is “Disappointed” By Selma Head Start “False And Inflammatory Letter”
SELMA – Selma Mayor Bryan McAllister responded Tuesday night to a widely circulated letter on the Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action, Inc. Facebook page about Selma Head Start. The January 4, 2023 letter states, “Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action has been notified by the Town of Selma that we need to vacate the...
cbs17
Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
jocoreport.com
Four Injured In Johnston County Crash
Two vehicles collided nearly head-on about 7:00pm Saturday on NC Highway 96 North. The crash occurred in the 13000 block of NC 96 North, not far from the Wake County line. Witnesses at the scene stated a southbound white van had passed them “at high-speed” just before it collided with a northbound silver SUV. “He passed 3 or 4 cars on a double-yellow line,” the witness said.
cbs17
First Wilson farm show to showcase importance of agriculture
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — One of Wilson County’s leading industries is farming. That’s why Wilson County Fair Board President Mick Rankin teamed up with local plow expert Bill Jennings to create an event that highlights all aspects of agriculture there. The first-ever Wilson County Farm Show is...
jocoreport.com
Suspect Armed With Sword Causes Extensive Damage
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A 29 year-old man is being held under a $125,000 bond in the Johnston County Jail following a bizarre incident in western Johnston County. Around 11:05am Wednesday, Jan. 11, deputies were dispatched to Peed Lane, Angier off NC 210 near Jackson-King Road, for a report of a suspicious person in the yard of the victim’s home. The suspect allegedly entered a barn on the property and removed a sword. Using the stolen sword the suspect, Pedro Garcia Nava of Dunn, allegedly slashed a dozen tires on nearby vehicles and a farm tractor. He then reportedly broke into five cars and smashed out a car window.
