Ex-firefighter gets house arrest for JJ's Pub arson in Hanson

PLYMOUTH ― A former Boston firefighter was sentenced Friday after he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant in Hanson back in 2018, leaving two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said. Alfred C. Russo, 81, of Bourne, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County...
HANSON, MA
1420 WBSM

Heroux Announces Plan to Close New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail

In an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced that he has developed a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail in New Bedford and move the inmates to the now-defunct ICE detention facility in Dartmouth. Heroux's plan includes working with the Massachusetts Division...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston

Arlington police arrest 3 men for alleged home improvement scam

Police said the scam is commonly used to target elderly people. Arlington police arrested three men Friday for allegedly scamming an elderly resident using a common home improvement scheme. Peter Gilheny, 21, of Quincy, was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, larceny by false pretenses over $250, unlicensed...
ARLINGTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Brookfield community wants to help in search for Brittany Tee

BROOKFIELD, Mass. - Residents of Brookfield and the surrounding communities are growing anxious as the search for missing 35-year-old Brittany Tee continues, and some hope to soon be able to join the search themselves. What You Need To Know. Brookfield residents are hoping they can join the search for Brittany...
BROOKFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford murder suspect has died

A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bulldog Euthanized After Attack in Vernon: Police

A bulldog that bit a man and woman in Vernon Monday morning and also caused the injuries that killed another dog has been euthanized. Vernon police officers and Vernon Animal Control responded to Beverley Road just after 11 a.m. after getting a report of a dog attack and officers found a woman and a man who had been bitten by a dog, police said. They declined to be transported for medical care.
VERNON, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

