YAHOO!
Ex-firefighter gets house arrest for JJ's Pub arson in Hanson
PLYMOUTH ― A former Boston firefighter was sentenced Friday after he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant in Hanson back in 2018, leaving two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said. Alfred C. Russo, 81, of Bourne, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County...
One person injured in Union Street shooting in Springfield
One person was injured Monday night in a shooting on Union Street in Springfield.
Middletown parents, students in b-ball brawl
A brawl involving parents and students breaks out in Middletown after Middletown High School’s team defeated the team from Weaver High School
liveboston617.org
Boston Public Health Commission Continues to Protect and Pamper Disgraced Top-ish Cop Even After Being Placed on Leave
Free gas, take-home police vehicles, gym access, and gated garage parking are just a few of the cushy perks that BPHC Deputy Chief Fredrick Gary has enjoyed over the weekend while on what the Commission claims is ‘administrative leave pending further review.’. Early last week after a lengthy internal...
Neighbor applies to care for Walshe children
Speaking about Ana, her neighbor said, 'I saw her every day. She was beautiful every day. Every day she was decked out in her smile."
Heroux Announces Plan to Close New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail
In an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced that he has developed a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail in New Bedford and move the inmates to the now-defunct ICE detention facility in Dartmouth. Heroux's plan includes working with the Massachusetts Division...
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
Arlington police arrest 3 men for alleged home improvement scam
Police said the scam is commonly used to target elderly people. Arlington police arrested three men Friday for allegedly scamming an elderly resident using a common home improvement scheme. Peter Gilheny, 21, of Quincy, was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, larceny by false pretenses over $250, unlicensed...
westernmassnews.com
Man pleads not guilty after shooting uncle at West Springfield gas station
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Springfield was arraigned at Springfield District Court on Tuesday. 21-year-old Paul Roberts pleaded not guilty in connection to the shooting that happened at a gas station on Memorial Avenue just after 1 p.m. Monday. The victim...
spectrumnews1.com
Brookfield community wants to help in search for Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD, Mass. - Residents of Brookfield and the surrounding communities are growing anxious as the search for missing 35-year-old Brittany Tee continues, and some hope to soon be able to join the search themselves. What You Need To Know. Brookfield residents are hoping they can join the search for Brittany...
iheart.com
Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
East Hartford murder suspect has died
A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
Police Commission seeks to invalidate previous vote reinstating 2 officers ensnared in Nathan Bill’s prosecution
SPRINGFIELD — The Board of Police Commissioners has moved to void a vote to reinstate two city officers after they were convicted in the long-running Nathan Bill’s assault prosecution. Officers Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero were reinstated after a 2-1 vote by commissioners in late November. They were...
ABC6.com
‘What my kids witnessed is not ok’: Taunton relives white supremacist protest
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — During a ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ this Saturday, parents, children, and local leaders were shaken by two dozen protesters outside from a well-known white supremacist group. Protesters from the group NSC-131– believed to have recently distributed racist recruitment flyers across Southern New England–...
Mass State Police Serious About Drunk Drivers With ANOTHER Sobriety Checkpoint
Just a heads-up, Berkshire County residents. If you're planning on having a few beers(or any other alcoholic beverages) this weekend, perhaps while you're watching some playoff football games, make sure you've secured yourself a ride. I happened to mention in a post last week that it seemed like the Massachusetts...
Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School student killed in rollover crash in Berkley
TAUNTON, Mass. — Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday afternoon that a student was killed in a “tragic automobile crash” early Sunday morning in Berkley, Massachusetts. According to law enforcement sources, the fatal rollover crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of...
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
Bulldog Euthanized After Attack in Vernon: Police
A bulldog that bit a man and woman in Vernon Monday morning and also caused the injuries that killed another dog has been euthanized. Vernon police officers and Vernon Animal Control responded to Beverley Road just after 11 a.m. after getting a report of a dog attack and officers found a woman and a man who had been bitten by a dog, police said. They declined to be transported for medical care.
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
