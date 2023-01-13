ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

U.S. hands over murder suspect, human trafficking suspect to authorities in El Salvador

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. authorities have sent two unauthorized foreign nationals to El Salvador to stand trial on murder and human trafficking charges, respectively.

U.S. Customs and Border Enforcement (ICE) flew Benito Arevalo Gochez Ruballo, 47, and Erika Beatriz Rivera Crespin, 35, in a charter flight from El Paso to San Salvador earlier this month, where Salvadoran officials took custody of them. Officers with the ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) made the transfer with help from the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) in El Salvador.

Gochez Ruballo faces multiple charges in his native country including homicide, conspiracy in an aggravated homicide and criminal conspiracy.

Rivera Crespin is wanted for human trafficking, a crime for which she was previously arrested in 2019 in El Salvador. According to El Pais , Crespin was previously arrested in June 2019 in the city of Santa Ana, while allegedly operating from a funeral home. It’s not known if she served prison time for those charges.

ERO last month flew another Salvadoran fugitive to face charges in his home country. Eric Hernandez Bonilla, 24, was flown from Alexandria, Louisiana, to the El Salvador International Airport on December 2. Hernandez Bonilla faces murder charges and was on El Salvador Police’s 100 Most Wanted list.

“Dangerous criminals, who attempt to evade justice in their home countries by seeking safe haven in the United States, will not find it here,” said Mary De Anda, acting field office director for ERO El Paso. “ICE is committed to identifying, locating, arresting and ultimately removing foreign fugitives to keep our country and communities safe.”

Feds delay expulsion of Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans in El Paso

The U.S. government has begun expelling to Mexico migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua entering the country illegally. This, as the Biden administration implements a new remote asylum application process for citizens of those countries.
Law & Crime

Texas Man Allegedly Pointed Gun at Migrants, Said He ‘Was Doing it For America’

A Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly held multiple migrants at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve and said he was “doing it for America.” Steven Matthew Driscoll, 27, was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct – displaying a firearm, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
EL PASO, TX
Santa Teresa port seeing record trade from Mexico

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (Border Report) – A growing option for Mexican truckers hauling to the U.S. parts assembled in Juarez factories, the Santa Teresa port of entry is reporting record volumes of traffic. More than 160,000 commercial trucks came over the border at Santa Teresa last year and early indications point to 2023 being […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
New port director in Santa Teresa has Borderland roots

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Santa Teresa Port Director Tony Hall II was formally sworn into office Tuesday, Jan. 10 at a CBP field operations change of command ceremony at Santa Teresa High School. Family, friends, colleagues and local dignitaries gathered as Hall recited the oath of office during the […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Lower Valley

UPDATE--EPPD officials have released more information about what lead up to Sunday morning's deadly crash. According to police, 59-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez Rangel was traveling eastbound on El Paso Dr. when he failed to negotiate a sharp turn. Police said tire marks were not found indicating the driver drove straight into the guard rail and concrete The post One dead after single-vehicle crash in Lower Valley appeared first on KVIA.
Video shows migrant being slammed to ground during El Paso arrest

Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.
EL PASO, TX
Senators: No timetable for immigration reform

A bipartisan group of senators heard El Paso residents’ views on migration a day after President Biden toured a stretch of border that has seen record migrant flows in the past three months.
New turnback rules for asylum-seekers worry migrant advocates

The Biden administration Thursday announced new rules for asylum seekers from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti who attempt to cross the Southwest border, but migrant advocates fear the new turnback restrictions are too tough and reminiscent of the Trump administration.
Border Report

