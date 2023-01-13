ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFkVI_0kDsmVGB00

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons.

However, they will remain without Brandon Ingram, who has been ruled out for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains out for Friday."

He has missed the last 23 games, so this will be his 24th straight game out of the starting lineup.

The former Duke star had been in the middle of a very impressive season before going down with a toe injury.

His averages are 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 15 games.

In addition, the 2020 NBA All-Star is also shooting 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

Even though he has missed so many games, the Pelicans are still one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 25-17 record in 42 games and only 3.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

The Pelicans are 5-5 in their last ten games and 8-12 in the 20 games they have played on the road outside of Louisiana.

As for the Pistons, they are 12-33 in 45 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 6-14 in the 20 games they have hosted in Michigan.

The Pelicans beat the Pistons (at home) 104-98 in December.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy