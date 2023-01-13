Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Pistons Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons.

However, they will remain without Brandon Ingram, who has been ruled out for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains out for Friday."

He has missed the last 23 games, so this will be his 24th straight game out of the starting lineup.

The former Duke star had been in the middle of a very impressive season before going down with a toe injury.

His averages are 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 15 games.

In addition, the 2020 NBA All-Star is also shooting 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

Even though he has missed so many games, the Pelicans are still one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 25-17 record in 42 games and only 3.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

The Pelicans are 5-5 in their last ten games and 8-12 in the 20 games they have played on the road outside of Louisiana.

As for the Pistons, they are 12-33 in 45 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 6-14 in the 20 games they have hosted in Michigan.

The Pelicans beat the Pistons (at home) 104-98 in December.