Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.

On Friday, officials with the zoo announced the passing of a 3-year-old male bobcat, Dodger.

Authorities say Dodger died on Sunday, Jan. 8 after being treated for injuries during an accidental encounter with another cat.

“At the time of the incident, both cats were in separate indoor stalls at the Zoo’s Cat Forest. Caretakers heard noises from the area and responded quickly to find Dodger with his arm stuck in part of the stall’s protective mesh,” the zoo posted on Facebook.

Officials say Dodger was the only one injured in the incident and was taken to the zoo’s Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital for examination.

When a caretaker went to check on him on Sunday at the hospital, he was unresponsive.

Following a necropsy, the veterinary team determined Dodger died due to suspected septic shock secondary to his injuries.

