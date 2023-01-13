UFC Fight Night predictions -- Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Fight card, odds, start time, stream

The All Elite Wrestling roster is loaded with talent right now, but it looks like one half of the first ever AEW World Tag Team Champions is done with the company for now. PWInsider reports that after his match with Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian asked AEW if he could be released and his request was granted. It’s being said that the release was a completely amicable situation with Kazarian wanting to push himself further as he’s getting closer to the latter part of his career.

