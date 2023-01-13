UFC Fight Night predictions -- Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Fight card, odds, start time, stream

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
Ciryl Gane: Jon Jones doesn't have 'a good way to win against me' at UFC 285
LAS VEGAS – Ciryl Gane is sending fair warning to Jon Jones that a wrestling-heavy game plan isn’t going to work out when they meet for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) is set to be the man who welcomes Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) back to the octagon after more than three years when they meet in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
Twitter reacts to Sean Strickland's short-notice win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 217
Sean Strickland got back on track Saturday when he defeated Nassourdine Imavov on short notice in the UFC Fight Night 217 main event. Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) stepped in to the first octagon headliner of the year as a replacement for Kelvin Gastelum just five days’ out from the event. It proved to be a good choice, because he snapped a two-fight losing skid with unanimous decision victory over Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in their light heavyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
CBS Sports
UFC 285 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane set for heavyweight title clash in Las Vegas in March
After years of talk and nearly a decade of speculation, Jon Jones' heavyweight debut is finally set. Jones will face former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White confirmed the fight after photos of an advertisement for the fight on electronic billboards outside of T-Mobile Arena began circulating on Twitter.
Henry Cejudo explains why he doesn’t rank Anderson Silva in the top fighters in MMA history
Henry Cejudo is explaining why he doesn’t rank Anderson Silva in the top fighters in MMA history. Cejudo and Jon Jones, who have been training together for over a year now, discussed who are the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. It was Cejudo who said Jon Jones,...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman title fight trilogy bout set for UFC 286 in London
The UFC welterweight title trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman is set for UFC 286 in March. In a matchup that’s long been expected, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) and Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) will have their rubber match in the main event of the March 18 fight card, which takes place at The O2 in London. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
UFC Fight Night 217 results: Umar Nurmagomedov flattens Raoni Barcelos in first to remain undefeated
LAS VEGAS – Umar Nurmagomedov remains undefeated after picking up a brutal knockout finish over Raoni Barcelos. Nurmagomedov (16-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) didn’t rush things against Barcelos (17-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC), but the knockout still came in the closing seconds at 4:40 of the first round. The bantamweight...
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira took Raquel Pennington fight because ‘I can’t wait my entire life’ for UFC champ Amanda Nunes
UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes only fought once in 2022, avenging a previous loss to Julianna Peña and re-claiming the bantamweight title. Fellow Brazilian talent Ketlen Vieira isn’t happy with her pace. Vieira won decisions over former titleholders Holly Holm and Miesha Tate in her most recent octagon...
Jon Jones opens as betting underdog for UFC 285 title fight vs. Ciryl Gane
Jon Jones finds himself in unfamiliar territory: as an underdog heading into a fight. Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, will make his much-anticipated heavyweight debut March 4 at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, where he will face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. The belt became vacant after reigning champ Francis Ngannou was released following a more than year-long contract dispute with the UFC.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC Vegas 67 Live Results: Strickland vs. Imavov
UFC Vegas 67 live results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 14, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 66 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 66 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics. UFC Vegas 67 is also known as UFC Fight Night 217.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
Sean Strickland wants to see Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, but 'it's a damn shame' he left UFC
LAS VEGAS – Sean Strickland is sad to see Francis Ngannou go, but he’s excited at the prospect of what may come. The UFC middleweight contender said he’s a bit conflicted with Ngannou’s departure from the promotion because he thinks his teammate belongs in the UFC as champion. But at the same time, he likes the idea of potential super fights – and one specifically.
How to Watch UFC Fight Night - Imavov vs. Strickland | Full Card, Channel, Stream, Preview
For the first time in a month, and the first time in the New Year, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to put on another exciting event, as some of the best up-and-coming fighters descend to Las Vegas for another edition of Fight Night. The main event of the night...
FOX Sports
Jon Jones to headline UFC 285 in heavyweight title fight
LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC 285 got a major boost Saturday when UFC President Dana White announced Jon Jones will fight for the heavyweight title March 4 against Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Jones (26-1) will make his first appearance since February 2020 when he beat...
'Return of the GOAT': Watch Henry Cejudo help Jon Jones prep for Ciryl Gane at UFC 285
Jon Jones is back, and he continues to seek Henry Cejudo’s guidance in pursuit of UFC gold once again. With heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou opting not to re-sign with the UFC, former light heavyweight king Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) meets Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) for the vacant title in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas.
Francis Ngannou released; Jon Jones returns, meets Ciryl Gane for newly vacated heavyweight title at UFC 285
Jon Jones will make his return to the octagon in March after more than three years away when he meets Ciryl Gane for the now vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285. Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC), a former longtime light heavyweight champion, has been teasing a return to action for his heavyweight debut since heh vacated the 205-pound title in May 2020. It’s now finally set. He’ll meet Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) for the belt the UFC has stripped from Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) after a contract dispute with the promotion.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Wrestler Released From Their Contract
The All Elite Wrestling roster is loaded with talent right now, but it looks like one half of the first ever AEW World Tag Team Champions is done with the company for now. PWInsider reports that after his match with Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian asked AEW if he could be released and his request was granted. It’s being said that the release was a completely amicable situation with Kazarian wanting to push himself further as he’s getting closer to the latter part of his career.
tjrwrestling.net
Iconic WWE Women’s Champion Makes Shock Impact Wrestling Return (SPOILER)
A familiar face was back in the ring for Impact Wrestling during the company’s most recent television tapings. At the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view this past Friday night in Atlanta, Mickie James defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event to become the Knockouts Champion. The match had a special stipulation because if Mickie lost then she would retire per the stipulation that she came up with as part of the “The Last Rodeo” storyline.
