$1.35B Mega Millions drawing set for Friday night

By The Associated Press, Dana Casullo, Amanda Pitts
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Mega Millions players will have another chance Friday night to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion.

Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months.

Mega Millions: These numbers have been drawn the most since the last jackpot

It’s now the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If there isn’t a winner Friday night, the jackpot will inch closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California.

The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million .

The $1.35 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $707.9 million.

Can you increase your odds at the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Related
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.35B

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot. The jackpot was the second largest prize for a Mega Millions player and the seventh time there was a winner on Friday the 13th.
MAINE STATE
Weather Now: Cloudy & Cool Today; Snow Showers Tomorrow

Happy Saturday! A cold front gradually pushed across New England overnight last night and will now stay camped off-shore for this weekend. Leading to a cold, blustery, and soggy holiday weekend. We’re waking up to temperatures in the low to mid-30s along with mostly cloudy skies and some passing drizzle. Cloudy skies stick around this […]
Weather Alert: Slick Roads Possible into Monday Morning

We’ve had light snow flurries and strong wind gusts through our Sunday, and that will continue to see some snow through the evening. The winds will be quieting down, however. The winds will remain busy, but quieting down through the night. Expect the snow showers to create some small accumulations, especially over Southeastern Massachusetts through […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Brown falls at Yale despite Lilly Jr’s 28 points

(WPRI) – Sophomore Kino Lilly Jr. scored 28 points for Brown, but it was not enough as the Bears dropped their Ivy League game at Yale, 81-78, on Monday night. Lilly Jr. also posted one rebound and two assists, while Paxton Wojcik went five-for-11 from the field adding 13 points for Bruno. All this scoring […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Patriots look to extend Mayo, seeking offensive coordinator

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have started discussions for a long-term contract extension with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Bill Belichick will also begin interviewing candidates for offensive coordinator next week. The team made the announcements in a statement Thursday. It comes on the heels of Mayo being sought for the second straight offseason […]
Berkley crash sends 2 people to hospital

BERKLEY, Mass. (WPRI) — Berkley Fire Rescue responded to a serious single-car crash early Sunday morning.  Berkley Fire Chief, Scott Fournier, said that at around 7:30 a.m., members of his department found a car rolled onto its roof in the middle of the street.  The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while […]
BERKLEY, MA
Lawyers found more classified documents at Biden’s home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known. White House lawyer Richard Sauber says in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden’s private library. The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there. The latest disclosure is in addition to the discovery of documents found in December in Biden’s garage and in November at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, from his time as vice president.
WILMINGTON, DE
LG recalls nearly 57,000 TVs due to risks of tip-over, injury

LG is recalling nearly 57,000 TVs and TV stands following reports that the televisions "can become unstable while on the assembled stand" and tip over, posing a risk of entrapment, injury or death, according to a recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
