Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek seeks public input about fire, EMS services

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago

City leaders want to hear from residents about their experiences with the Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance in a new survey.

The survey is available online and will be open through Jan. 27. Those who wish to complete the survey over the phone may do so by calling 269-966-3311.

Survey results will be used to help inform the city's ongoing EMS/Fire/Police study, which seeks to evaluate police, fire and EMS service in Battle Creek, looking specifically at the number of calls for service and the state of facilities.

"We started the study last summer with the Center for Public Safety Management (CPSM) to help leaders understand if the current ways those three departments/organizations provide services to the community are the best ways," City Manager Rebecca Fleury said in a release. "CPSM specializes in studying first responder services, and their name does not imply they would recommend, or the city would implement, a public safety model."

The new survey specifically addresses neighbors’ experiences with and perceptions of the Battle Creek FireDepartment and LifeCare Ambulance.

More information is expected later this year as the city receives CPSM’s report on EMS, fire, andpolice services. Once received, city officials plan to review the results of the study as they consider how to address the current shortage of emergency personnel, Fleury explained in August.

"I’m open to anything because the number one priority is service to the residents in Battle Creek, quickly, and with the best people possible," she said.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek seeks public input about fire, EMS services

