Read full article on original website
Related
housebeautiful.com
Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You
New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Something big is happening in the U.S. housing market—here’s where 27 leading research firms think it’ll take home prices in 2023
Among the nation's 27 leading housing researchers, 23 expect U.S. home prices to fall further in 2023.
First-time homebuyers are pretty much screwed in 2023
Not a single home sold in November was under $200,000, according to real estate data from the US Census Bureau.
money.com
Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
msn.com
Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says
Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi said Friday that US existing home sales have bottomed out. The combination of high mortgages and expensive homes have kept buyers out of the market, but US incomes also play a role, he said. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have fallen for six consecutive weeks, the longest...
An increasing number of lawsuits are being filed against real estate agents as home prices continue to fall across the US
These lawsuits are driven by "unhappy consumers" after having a negative emotional experience during a real estate transaction, an expert told Insider.
What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?
Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
The CEO of one of America's biggest homebuilders said we're already in a 'housing recession,' and there are two other key signs that the real-estate market is still cooling
Sheryl Palmer of Taylor Morrison said that rising interest rates could cause homebuilders to slow down next year, while also presenting new opportunities for buyers.
Expert Advice For Homebuyers In 2023: Look For This In The Market
Last year made homeownership even harder for young adults, who already struggled with first-time home buying. What Happened: Millennials are no longer the largest demographic of homebuyers, as they were in 2020 and 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors' (NAR) 2022 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers study.
Rent Is Finally Getting Cheaper — Especially in These 9 Cities
Although you probably shouldn't be holding your breath for significantly more affordable rents in 2023, here's a glimmer of good news: Some relief from unrelenting price increases is well underway. It still costs renters 20% more to take out a new lease than it did three years ago, according to...
MySanAntonio
Almost Half of Homebuyers Who Took Out an Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Regret Doing So
Adjustable-rate mortgages, which offer homebuyers on a budget an initially low interest rate, are making a big comeback. But as financial markets churn and the economy remains shaky, some borrowers are regretting their decision to opt for what many see as a risky gamble. About 43% of those who took...
Advice for Renters Looking for a New Rental
Ever since my husband and I got into the business of renting out our properties, I started subscribing to blogs that deal with issues that landlords and tenants face. In our area, springtime seems to be an active time that people look for places to rent. As a renter, what can you do to improve your chances of getting picked for the rental you want? Here are a few good suggestions.
Mortgage rates drop again, creating opportunity for homebuyers: Freddie Mac
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.33% for the week ending Jan. 12, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.
First-time homebuyers face 3 uphill battles-but help is on the way, according to Zillow’s chief economist
Emerging solutions and reforms could finally give first-time buyers access to homeownership. For most families, a home is their single largest asset, a way to avoid the uncertainty of rising rents and ensure a more stable future by building and transferring wealth to their children. It’s why today, despite high prices and high mortgage rates, potential first-time buyers are still dreaming and searching for a home of their own. Even with all the hurdles, first-time buyers make up 45% of shoppers now, up from 37% last year.
msn.com
‘I was kind of swept up’: Nearly 3 in 4 homebuyers who bought during the pandemic now regret it — here’s how to ensure you’re not one of them
Kay Kingsman bought her very first home in the summer of 2021 — but now wishes she hadn’t. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Kingsman, a...
CNET
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Jan. 13, 2023: Rates Drop Off a Cliff
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates decline rapidly over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also shrank sharply, by more than half a percentage point. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year...
Comments / 0