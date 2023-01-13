ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You

New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
money.com

Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
The Week

What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?

Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
Benzinga

Expert Advice For Homebuyers In 2023: Look For This In The Market

Last year made homeownership even harder for young adults, who already struggled with first-time home buying. What Happened: Millennials are no longer the largest demographic of homebuyers, as they were in 2020 and 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors' (NAR) 2022 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers study.
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Advice for Renters Looking for a New Rental

Ever since my husband and I got into the business of renting out our properties, I started subscribing to blogs that deal with issues that landlords and tenants face. In our area, springtime seems to be an active time that people look for places to rent. As a renter, what can you do to improve your chances of getting picked for the rental you want? Here are a few good suggestions.
Fortune

First-time homebuyers face 3 uphill battles-but help is on the way, according to Zillow’s chief economist

Emerging solutions and reforms could finally give first-time buyers access to homeownership. For most families, a home is their single largest asset, a way to avoid the uncertainty of rising rents and ensure a more stable future by building and transferring wealth to their children. It’s why today, despite high prices and high mortgage rates, potential first-time buyers are still dreaming and searching for a home of their own. Even with all the hurdles, first-time buyers make up 45% of shoppers now, up from 37% last year.
CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Jan. 13, 2023: Rates Drop Off a Cliff

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates decline rapidly over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also shrank sharply, by more than half a percentage point. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year...

