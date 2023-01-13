Read full article on original website
Van Conner, Screaming Trees Co-Founder and Bassist, Dies at 55
Van Conner, who co-founded the legendary Northwest alternative band Screaming Trees with his brother Gary Lee and singer Mark Lanegan, has died, according to a social media post from his brother. He was 55. “Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55,” his brother wrote. “It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever.” The Trees were founded in 1984 by the brothers with Lanegan — who...
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
‘Country Boy Eddie’ Dies: Alabama TV Star Who Gave Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette A Chance Was 92
Gordon Edwards Burns, an Alabama TV personality nicknamed “Country Boy Eddie” who was an early supporter of Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Emmy Lou Harris and other budding country superstars, has died at 92. His family confirmed his death but did not provide a cause, saying merely that he died “peacefully at his home” in Warrior, Alabama. Burns was the host of The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddie, a talent showcase for rising stars. The folksy Burns hosted the show from 1957 at age 27 until his retirement in 1993. His family’s statement noted “He was a trailblazer for...
Pamela Anderson on Finally Telling Her 'Whole Story' in Her Own Words: 'It's Been a Healing Process'
"I had no idea how much anger I had inside," the actress tells PEOPLE Pamela Anderson is finally telling her story. In a new documentary and memoir (both out Jan. 31), the actress shares her life story in her own words. Last year, when the Hulu series Pam & Tommy dramatized her love affair and marriage to rocker Tommy Lee and the theft of their personal tapes, Anderson didn't say a word. But now she's ready to set the record straight. As she explains in an interview and an exclusive excerpt of...
Contemporary Australia singer Renee Geyer has died
Contemporary Australian singer Renee Geyer has died at age 69 from complications following hip surgery. Geyer has long been considered one of the best jazz and soul singers that ever come out of Australia. As well as her solo career, she contributed to releases by Neil Diamond, Men at Work, Sting, Trouble Funk and many others. In 2003 her album Tenderland peaked at #11 on the ARIA albums charts and in 2005 she was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
Johnny Cash Once Refused To Record Until Kris Kristofferson, Who Was Working As A Janitor At His Record Label, Was Allowed To Sit In On The Session
Can you imagine a talent as great as Kris Kristofferson working as a janitor at a recording studio?. The legendary artist and songwriter behind iconic songs like “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” “Me & Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” took quite the road to country music stardom.
Al Brown Dies: Col. Stan Valchek On ‘The Wire’ Was 83
Al Brown, who played Col. Stan Valchek on the hit TV series The Wire, died Friday at 83. His talent manager announced the death on the official Facebook page for the late actor. Brown’s daughter Jenny also told TMZ that her father died in Las Vegas from Alheimer’s disease complications. “I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023,” the Facebook statement said. “May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.” Brown also guest...
Legendary Blue Magic singer Keith Beaton dies at 72
Keith Beaton an original member of BlueMagic has been my brother for over 50 years as we traveled performing all over the world. My heart has been ripped out in sadness… My brother Keith Beaton You will surely be missed…as you now sing with the heavenly choir. May you rest in heavenly peace.
‘He Got Better and Better’: Joe Satriani on the Legacy of Jeff Beck
When guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani started imagining a recording career for himself based around instrumental compositions, he knew it could be possible — thanks in large part to the fact that the late Jeff Beck had scored hit albums (Blow by Blow, Wired) without the help of a singer a decade earlier. Satriani, who also replaced Beck on Mick Jagger’s 1988 solo tour, shared his thoughts on Beck’s legacy in a new interview on our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. Here’s his tribute in his own words: When I started playing, there was a group of players like Jeff,...
Rick Rubin's stripped down approach to making music
Rick Rubin says he barely plays any instruments and has no technical ability. He just knows what he likes and dislikes and is decisive about it. "[I'm paid for] the confidence that I have in my taste, and my ability to express what I feel has proven helpful for artists," Rubin told Anderson Cooper this week on 60 Minutes.
Anthrax’s Scott Ian on when metal fans might see another ‘Big 4’ tour
Anthrax‘s Scott Ian has discussed the possibility of another ‘Big 4’ tour in the future. The band are known together with Megadeth, Metallica and Slayer as ‘The Big 4’ of thrash metal. The four bands played 14 shows together in the early 2010s in Europe and North America, with a live DVD released of a Bulgarian show.
