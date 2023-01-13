ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The story behind those Joe Burrow victory cigars and how to get one of your own

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RoAx_0kDsm16s00

When it comes to celebratory cigars for the Cincinnati Bengals, it's actually Joe Mixon that does most of the buying.

And he's been known to pick them up at the Party Source, the Bellevue, Kentucky, destination for all things beer, wine, spirits, cigars and more.

Nick Douglas, the director of humidor operations at the Party Source, told The Enquirer last year that the Bengals running back is typically the one coming into the store to get "most of the smokes."

Mixon seems to be a big fan of the Drew Estate Tabak Especial flavored cigar, which is handmade in Nicaragua and is coffee-flavored with a bit of sweetness. An individual cigar costs about $9.

Drew Estate is a company started by "two frat brothers from New York," as described on its website, and began making cigars in 1996.

Those aren't currently available at the Party Source, per the store's online product search, but they can be purchased through JR Cigars or Cigars International.

What cigar does Joe Burrow smoke?

It's a little harder to get your hands on quarterback Joe Burrow's preferred cigars: He's been known to smoke a few different brands.

'A cigar smoking winner':Joe Burrow leads the Bengals to clinch a home field playoff game

When the Bengals won the AFC North by beating the Chiefs during the 2021 regular season, Burrow smoked a La Flor Dominicana Mysterio cigar. Douglas said that particular type was out of stock at the Party Source, although there are plenty of other La Flor Dominicanas available. Why be picky? When they're in stock, the Dominicana Mysterio is around $15.50 for an individual stick.

When Burrow, playing for LSU, won the 2020 National Championship Game against Clemson, he smoked a cigar custom made by La Aurora for NBA legend Karl Malone.

After that 2020 win, Forbes did some digging and identified the La Aurora cigars, which come in four sizes: a 5-by-50 Robusto; a 7-by-47 Churchill; a 6 1/4-by-52 Belicoso and a 5 3/4-by-54 Sumo Toro. An individual cigar costs roughly $10.

As a brand, La Aurora was founded in 1903 and was the first cigar crafted in the Dominican Republic. Today, they are now sold in more than 60 countries on five continents.

Those, Douglas said, are still in stock at the Party Source.

If you're looking to join the puff-puff celebrations, it's probably best to call and see what they still have in stock or check around at your neighborhood smoke shop and see what they might have. The Party Source number is 859-291-4007. It is located at 95 Riviera Drive, Bellevue.

