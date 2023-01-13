The Vancouver Canucks' 2022-23 season is basically over. You know it, I know it, everyone knows it. The immediate future in Vancouver is equally bleak, as they are absolutely strapped to the NHL's salary cap and have no apparent way out. Moving salary off the books is the obvious move, but no one is going to throw Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin a life jacket.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO