Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
NICK WOLFF AND ZACK MACEWAN THROW HANDS AND JACK EDWARDS WAS FIRED UP
Monday afternoon's Original Six matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins had its fair share of rough stuff. Fans were treated to a fight between Boston's Nick Wolff and Philly's Zack MacEwan, and Bruins announcer Jack Edwards was loving it:
markerzone.com
20-YEAR NHL VETERAN COULD BE INVOLVED BEHIND THE BENCH IF VANCOUVER MAKES A COACHING CHANGE
The Vancouver Canucks are in state of disarray and any hope of catching the final wild card spot in the Western Conference is slowly slipping out of their grip. President of Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford, held a press conference on Monday to discuss where the team was at and mentioned a variety of topics including captain Bo Horvat's contract situation, the team's current core, among other things.
markerzone.com
SENATORS PLACE ROOKIE FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Ottawa Senators have placed rookie forward Jake Lucchini on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Lucchini, 27, made his NHL debut back on December 14th against the Montreal Canadiens and followed that up by scoring his first NHL goal on January 1st against the Buffalo Sabres.
markerzone.com
WILD INK BRIGHT YOUNG FORWARD TO HEFTY CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that the club has signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with forward Matt Boldy, which runs through the 2029-30 season. Boldy, 21, was drafted 12th overall by the Wild in 2019 and is tied for 7th in points in his draft class with Moritz Seider (DET). The former Boston College star began his professional career in the AHL with Iowa Wild, but with 18 points in 14 games, Minnesota had no choice but to recall him.
markerzone.com
ANDREI MARKOV FIRED FROM KHL COACHING POSITION; REPLACED WITH ANOTHER FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN
Andrei Markov was a fan-favourite in Montreal and his home country of Russia during his more than 16 years in the NHL. That wasn't enough to save him from getting the axe in his current position, though. Sport-express.ru is reporting that Markov has been fired from his associate coaching position...
markerzone.com
IVAN PROVOROV EXPLAINS HIS DECISION NOT TO WEAR A PRIDE JERSEY IN WARMUPS
Ivan Provorov skipped warmups on Tuesday night's Pride Night for the Philadelphia Flyers, and the criticism has been severe. Provorov explained his reasoning for opting out, citing his personal religious beliefs:. Provorov's teammate Scott Laughton had the following to say on the subject:. "I know Provy spoke. I know Torts...
markerzone.com
MARTIN ST. LOUIS CONFIRMS JOEL ARMIA WAS INJURED ON DIRTY PLAY BY FORMER TEAMMATE
During Sunday's game against the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia was hurt on a pretty dirty play by Jacob Trouba, his former teammate with the Winnipeg Jets. Armia had the puck at his own blue line when Trouba comes in and thrusts his elbow towards the hip...
markerzone.com
FLYERS DEFENSEMAN DECLINED TO PARTICIPATE IN WARMUPS FOR CONTROVERSIAL REASON
According to several insiders, Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov sat for warmups on Tuesday night because he declined to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride jerseys. The Flyers released the following statement through a spokesperson on the matter:. "The Philadelphia Flyers organization is committed to inclusivity and is proud to support the...
markerzone.com
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
markerzone.com
RANGERS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN 26-YEAR-OLD SHARKS SNIPER
The San Jose Sharks will be among the sellers leading up to the NHL's trade deadline on Friday, March 3rd. One of the names on San Jose's roster that is expected to draw plenty of interest is 26-year-old Timo Meier. On Tuesday's edition of 'Daily Faceoff Live', Frank Seravalli and...
markerzone.com
SABRES REPORTEDLY TRYING TO MOVE EIGHT-YEAR VETERAN TO GIVE HIM MORE PLAYING TIME
In his most recent '32 Thoughts' article, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Buffalo Sabres are looking to trade forward Vinnie Hinostroza in order to get him more playing time. "The Sabres are also trying to find Vinnie Hinostroza a place to play. He's been limited to 19 games,...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS OWNER REFUSES TO DO THE ONE THING FANS WANT
The Vancouver Canucks' 2022-23 season is basically over. You know it, I know it, everyone knows it. The immediate future in Vancouver is equally bleak, as they are absolutely strapped to the NHL's salary cap and have no apparent way out. Moving salary off the books is the obvious move, but no one is going to throw Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin a life jacket.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS ROOKIE JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY WON'T PLAY AGAIN THIS SEASON
The Montreal Canadiens announced several injury updates on Wednesday morning and the biggest one being 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. In their update, the Canadiens say that Slafkovsky will miss three months with a lower-body injury, but won't need surgery. Three months from today is April 18th, while the Canadiens' last game of the 2022-23 season is on April 13th against the Boston Bruins. This news means that Slafkovsky's rookie season has come to a close.
markerzone.com
CAUSE FOR CONCERN AS MARK STONE REPORTEDLY DEALING WITH FAMILIAR INJURY
In the 2021-22 season, Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone missed 45 games to a back injury, which required surgery. His return this season has been a massive bump for the Golden Knights, who currently sit 7th in the NHL standings. With 38 points in 43 games, Stone's role in...
markerzone.com
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN SAYS THE CANUCKS HAVE 'BASICALLY MADE A HIRE' FOR NEXT HEAD COACH
Bruce Boudreau's tenure with the Canucks is spiraling towards a conclusion, and it's impossible not to feel for the guy. The roster isn't very good, management hasn't done a great job managing the salary cap, and there is a ridiculous amount of drama within that hockey club. Rick Tocchet's name...
markerzone.com
FANS SHOULD EXPECT A RELATIVELY UNEVENTFUL TRADE DEADLINE
The NHL's March 3rd Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and the landscape is eerily quiet all things considered. The rumor mill is churning but not to the degree to which fans are accustomed. Many scouts, analysts, and front office staff are expecting a relatively quiet trade deadline, and there is...
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN CRUNCHES J.G. PAGEAU WHO NEEDS HELP BACK TO THE BENCH
Alex Ovechkin's goal scoring prowess has always overshadowed his physical play, which is an underrated aspect of his game. He's always ranked near the top of the NHL in total hits, and he hits like a truck too. Jean-Gabriel Pageau felt that firsthand on Monday and had to be helped off the ice by his teammates.
markerzone.com
ARIZONA COYOTES OFFICIALLY UNVEIL NEW ALTERNATE UNIFORM
Back in October, the Arizona Coyotes announced a partnership with fashion designer Rhuigi Villaseño to help grow the team's brand and create an all-new third jersey. After a leak earlier this week and a couple of teasers posted by the team on Twitter, the Coyotes have officially unveiled the new uniform, called "Desert Night".
markerzone.com
CANADIENS HAVE BEGUN CONTRACT EXTENSION TALKS WITH FORWARD COLE CAUFIELD
The Montreal Canadiens will have several big decisions to make over the next few months, but none bigger than signing star forward Cole Caufield to a contract extension. Caufield, 22, is set to become a restricted free agent on July 1st, but according to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Canadiens and the sniper's camp have begun preliminary talks on a contract extension.
markerzone.com
ARBER XHEKAJ TAKES ON ADAM LOWRY IN SPIRITED BOUT; SHOWS THE CANADIENS LOGO SOME LOVE POST-FIGHT (VIDEO)
After a whistle late in the third period of Tuesday night's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets, Arber Xhekaj and Adam Lowry dropped the mitts in a spirited bout, with both players exchanging a handful of solid blows. Xhekaj ended up getting the better of his counterpart, wrestling the Jets forward to the ice before being separated by the officials.
Comments / 0