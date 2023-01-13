ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 5

Anita Rose
4d ago

When will who you choose to marry or have sexual relationships with not be a thing to write about or parade for? We’re all human and choose different ways of being- so what?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Well Played Board Game Café offers face-to-face interaction

Sometimes people just want an excuse to put their phones down, says Noah Price, events coordinator at Well Played Board Game Café. That’s one reason he believes the South Slope business, which has more than 700 board games on hand, attracts a number of group events: birthday parties, work retreats, first dates and weekly social gatherings.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
golfcourseindustry.com

David Southworth acquires North Carolina mountain golf community

The David Southworth Company announced that it has acquired Balsam Mountain Preserve, a renowned community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, 40 minutes west of Asheville, North Carolina. David Southworth, who developed acclaimed properties around the world as the founder and CEO of Southworth Development LLC, recently completed the purchase of Balsam Mountain Preserve.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: P&Z approves new Enka Commerce Park plans

Due to rescheduling of meetings around the winter holidays, this month’s development roundup appears after both the city of Asheville’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Buncombe County’s Board of Adjustment meetings took place. The minutes from these meetings are summarized below. The regular schedule will resume in February.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Abortion funds are too dilute

I am quite hopeful that if I give as an individual to Asheville Planned Parenthood, I can recoup my money in a few years in the form of local school tax savings. The trouble is that I’m not sure Asheville Planned Parenthood exists as a nonprofit. The related nonprofits are Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Carolina Abortion Fund, but Carolina and certainly the South Atlantic are far too dilute (no pun intended) for me to recoup an individual investment in saved local school tax, not being a Cecil, and I have far less to give than to invest due to retirement worries.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Commissioners declare January Human Trafficking Awareness Month, extend application window for affordable parking, more

More than 27 million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking at any given time, according to the US Department of State. During its meeting on Jan. 17, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners declared January Human Trafficking Awareness month. The proclamation reads in part: “Buncombe County is committed to preventing human trafficking and has implemented a coordinated Rapid Response Team partnering with community organizations… Buncombe County is committed to supporting the safety of survivors of human trafficking and opened the Family Justice Center where survivors can access coordinated support from different partner agencies including law enforcement, nonprofit, and health care providers.” You can read the entire proclamation here.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
uncorkedasheville.com

14 Riveting Facts About Biltmore Estate

As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions, uncover the coolest facts about Biltmore Estate sure to enhance your visit. Is Biltmore House haunted, and do you know how Biltmore Estate got its name? And, how many bathrooms are there in the mansion?. Is it true that the estate once...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Asheville Restaurant Week returns for 11th year

Asheville Restaurant Week, the annual celebration of local cuisine organized by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, kicks off its 11th year on Tuesday, Jan. 17. For its 2023 iteration, nearly 40 restaurants will join in on the festivities by offering unique menu specials through Monday, Jan. 23. “When Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
ASHEVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs

Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Check your mailbox and update your property record card

Start the year off on the right foot and make sure your home’s property record card is correct. In North Carolina, January is the property listing month, and here at Buncombe County Property Assessment we want to make sure property owners are aware of the information our office has listed for you.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Pursuit from Boone through Wilkes County ends with 3 arrests

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
BOONE, NC
FOX8 News

Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mountain Xpress

A statement from the Aston Park defendants in response to APD’s Jan. 11 press release

On Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, Asheville Police Department (APD) issued a widely circulated press release stating that 120,000 lbs of “trash” were removed from two “vacant” homeless encampments in West Asheville. We believe that this press release is part of an ongoing misinformation campaign by the...
860wacb.com

Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties

27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
CONOVER, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy