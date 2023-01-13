Read full article on original website
Anita Rose
4d ago
When will who you choose to marry or have sexual relationships with not be a thing to write about or parade for? We’re all human and choose different ways of being- so what?
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Well Played Board Game Café offers face-to-face interaction
Sometimes people just want an excuse to put their phones down, says Noah Price, events coordinator at Well Played Board Game Café. That’s one reason he believes the South Slope business, which has more than 700 board games on hand, attracts a number of group events: birthday parties, work retreats, first dates and weekly social gatherings.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
golfcourseindustry.com
David Southworth acquires North Carolina mountain golf community
The David Southworth Company announced that it has acquired Balsam Mountain Preserve, a renowned community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, 40 minutes west of Asheville, North Carolina. David Southworth, who developed acclaimed properties around the world as the founder and CEO of Southworth Development LLC, recently completed the purchase of Balsam Mountain Preserve.
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: P&Z approves new Enka Commerce Park plans
Due to rescheduling of meetings around the winter holidays, this month’s development roundup appears after both the city of Asheville’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Buncombe County’s Board of Adjustment meetings took place. The minutes from these meetings are summarized below. The regular schedule will resume in February.
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: In the Great Asheville Water Fiasco, Where Was City Manager Debra Campbell?
As the great holiday season water fiasco drains into memory, here’s a question for the ages: Where was City Manager Debra Campbell?. I imagine if you polled Asheville residents and asked them who their city manager is, far less than half would be able to come up with a name.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Abortion funds are too dilute
I am quite hopeful that if I give as an individual to Asheville Planned Parenthood, I can recoup my money in a few years in the form of local school tax savings. The trouble is that I’m not sure Asheville Planned Parenthood exists as a nonprofit. The related nonprofits are Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Carolina Abortion Fund, but Carolina and certainly the South Atlantic are far too dilute (no pun intended) for me to recoup an individual investment in saved local school tax, not being a Cecil, and I have far less to give than to invest due to retirement worries.
Mountain Xpress
Commissioners declare January Human Trafficking Awareness Month, extend application window for affordable parking, more
More than 27 million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking at any given time, according to the US Department of State. During its meeting on Jan. 17, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners declared January Human Trafficking Awareness month. The proclamation reads in part: “Buncombe County is committed to preventing human trafficking and has implemented a coordinated Rapid Response Team partnering with community organizations… Buncombe County is committed to supporting the safety of survivors of human trafficking and opened the Family Justice Center where survivors can access coordinated support from different partner agencies including law enforcement, nonprofit, and health care providers.” You can read the entire proclamation here.
Mountain Xpress
WIC program partners with Mountain Area Pregnancy Services to offer lactation support
Breastfeeding is not easy. Mountain Area Pregnancy Services (MAPS) and WIC know this. A MAPS lactation specialist and the WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counselor now work together to provide a casual support group for prenatal and breastfeeding individuals. Where: Mountain Area Pregnancy Services 177 N Main St. Waynesville, NC. All are...
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: City Council, mayor and staff hold closed-door meetings, sowing distrust
For at least five years, Asheville City Council members have debated and grappled with some of the most pressing issues facing Asheville in regularly scheduled private meetings with city staff — meetings that are outside of public view. In “check-in” sessions, which appear to be structured to avoid the...
uncorkedasheville.com
14 Riveting Facts About Biltmore Estate
As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions, uncover the coolest facts about Biltmore Estate sure to enhance your visit. Is Biltmore House haunted, and do you know how Biltmore Estate got its name? And, how many bathrooms are there in the mansion?. Is it true that the estate once...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Asheville Restaurant Week returns for 11th year
Asheville Restaurant Week, the annual celebration of local cuisine organized by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, kicks off its 11th year on Tuesday, Jan. 17. For its 2023 iteration, nearly 40 restaurants will join in on the festivities by offering unique menu specials through Monday, Jan. 23. “When Asheville...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
abc11.com
$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for North Carolina man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville. A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
carolinajournal.com
GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs
Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
Mountain Xpress
Check your mailbox and update your property record card
Start the year off on the right foot and make sure your home’s property record card is correct. In North Carolina, January is the property listing month, and here at Buncombe County Property Assessment we want to make sure property owners are aware of the information our office has listed for you.
WXII 12
Pursuit from Boone through Wilkes County ends with 3 arrests
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
Mountain Xpress
A statement from the Aston Park defendants in response to APD’s Jan. 11 press release
On Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, Asheville Police Department (APD) issued a widely circulated press release stating that 120,000 lbs of “trash” were removed from two “vacant” homeless encampments in West Asheville. We believe that this press release is part of an ongoing misinformation campaign by the...
860wacb.com
Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties
27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
Comments / 5