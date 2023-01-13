ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

cbs17

Family displaced by house fire near Angier; crews ‘saddened’ by loss

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small family was displaced by a house fire Monday afternoon in northern Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kipling Road, according to the Northwest Harnett Fire Department. Fire crews were able to quickly...
ANGIER, NC
WRAL News

Fire put out at apartment complex near American Red Cross

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Wake County put out a fire in Raleigh that started from smoking materials at an apartment complex near the American Red Cross. According to Raleigh Fire Department Division Chief Robert Hodge, crews responded to a call at 202 North Peartree Lane shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday and marked it under control at 7:40 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

14 residents at Raleigh apartment complex displaced after fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourteen residents in all the apartments at a complex in the 200 block of North Peartree Lane were displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:07 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Crash on I-40 East in Durham closes 3 lanes

DURHAM, N.C. — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 East near exit 278 and North Carolina Highway 55 has closed three of the four lanes. WRAL News was told that a tractor trailer is down in a ditch, a pickup truck is badly damaged, and traffic is backed up for miles.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Pedestrians Struck In McDonald’s Parking Lot

CLAYTON – Two pedestrians were struck and injured Wednesday morning in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Flowers Commerce Drive near Buffalo Road. Just before 9:00am, a silver passenger car struck the pedestrians, reportedly as they were leaving the restaurant. Both victims were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Man crashes into Greenville apartment after deadly shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A man on Monday crashed his car into a Greenville apartment building after he was fatally shot, according to police. After midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st St., The District at Tar River apartment complex. Police found a 2000 Nissan Maxima crashed into a first-floor...
GREENVILLE, NC
