Garner firefighter injured in partial roof collapse during Monday night fire
Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire that sent a firefighter to the hospital in southern Wake County.
Ceiling collapses on Garner firefighter, home destroyed in massive blaze
RALEIGH, N.C. — A firefighter was injured Monday night while battling a large blaze at a home near Garner. Before 6:45 p.m., crews responded to massive fire on Pagan Road in southern Wake County. Smoke was visible from at least a mile away from the home. A firefighter with...
cbs17
Family displaced by house fire near Angier; crews ‘saddened’ by loss
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small family was displaced by a house fire Monday afternoon in northern Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kipling Road, according to the Northwest Harnett Fire Department. Fire crews were able to quickly...
Fire crews respond to call at ABC Land daycare, 'molotov' cocktail found in driveway
WENDELL, N.C. — A fire broke out at ABC Land daycare in Wendell Tuesday night. Wendell police are currently investigating the fire after what was described as a "molotov" cocktail was found outside the daycare in the driveway. Fire crews and police responded to the fire just after 9:30...
Fire put out at apartment complex near American Red Cross
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Wake County put out a fire in Raleigh that started from smoking materials at an apartment complex near the American Red Cross. According to Raleigh Fire Department Division Chief Robert Hodge, crews responded to a call at 202 North Peartree Lane shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday and marked it under control at 7:40 p.m.
cbs17
14 residents at Raleigh apartment complex displaced after fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourteen residents in all the apartments at a complex in the 200 block of North Peartree Lane were displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:07 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.
WRAL
Fast-moving flames destroy Wake County home
Emergency crews worked Monday night to put out a house fire. Emergency crews worked Monday night to put out a house fire.
Crash on I-40 East in Durham closes 3 lanes
DURHAM, N.C. — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 East near exit 278 and North Carolina Highway 55 has closed three of the four lanes. WRAL News was told that a tractor trailer is down in a ditch, a pickup truck is badly damaged, and traffic is backed up for miles.
cbs17
Firefighters extinguish ‘fully involved’ tractor trailer fire in Durham, fire officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department said their firefighters extinguished a fully-involved tractor trailer fire Sunday morning. At about 11:46 a.m., crews said they were called to the 3600 block of N. Duke St. in reference to the first. When they arrived, they said it was fully-involved...
City investigating reports of discolored water in west Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The city of Raleigh plans to flush water lines Tuesday after reports of discolored tap water in west Raleigh. Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road and Western Boulevard reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water.
cbs17
2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
jocoreport.com
Pedestrians Struck In McDonald’s Parking Lot
CLAYTON – Two pedestrians were struck and injured Wednesday morning in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Flowers Commerce Drive near Buffalo Road. Just before 9:00am, a silver passenger car struck the pedestrians, reportedly as they were leaving the restaurant. Both victims were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Man crashes into Greenville apartment after deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A man on Monday crashed his car into a Greenville apartment building after he was fatally shot, according to police. After midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st St., The District at Tar River apartment complex. Police found a 2000 Nissan Maxima crashed into a first-floor...
19-year-old in critical condition after Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 19-year-old was critically injured Monday night in a shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9 p.m., police officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital, where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was in critical condition and transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.
WITN
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Annual Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville. ENC honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident. Updated: 20 hours ago. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment...
cbs17
‘A walking miracle’: Raleigh mass shooting survivor to be released from hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A survivor of the Hedingham mass shooting in Raleigh will be released from the hospital on Wednesday. According to a GoFundMe page organized by Mary Kathryn Kurth, Marcelle “Lynn” Gardner was hospitalized on Oct. 13, 2022 after being shot. “Today, after nearly 100...
Woman critically injured in Rocky Mount shooting
Officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital just after 9 last night in reference to a patient with gunshot wounds.
WRAL
Car and tractor trailer crash in Harnett County
A car and a tractor trailer collided Sunday night in Harnett County. A car and a tractor trailer collided Sunday night in Harnett County. Reporter: Michael GracePhotographer: James DeAltoWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
'Bang, bang, bang': Durham police release 911 calls from shooting at American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police released the 911 calls on Wednesday for the Jan. 10 shooting at American Tobacco Campus. Two men stole a car and crashed it in front of ATC, where they shot at two people walking in front of the business. Durham police do not believe...
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at North Carolina Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, police say
A man drove a truck into part of a Japanese restaurant after getting into a fight with other customers early Sunday morning, according to Fayetteville police.
