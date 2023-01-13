ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Xpress

Letter: We owe all citizens opportunity for housing

[Regarding “Buncombe Lags on Goals for Resident Well-being,” Dec. 14, Xpress:] Many years ago, I worked in emergency housing in Clearwater, Fla. I saw firsthand the benefits of Section 8 housing. This was not a free ride but oftentimes just the assistance people needed to overcome the sometimes almost impossible hurdles of moving from houseless to housed.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Abortion funds are too dilute

I am quite hopeful that if I give as an individual to Asheville Planned Parenthood, I can recoup my money in a few years in the form of local school tax savings. The trouble is that I’m not sure Asheville Planned Parenthood exists as a nonprofit. The related nonprofits are Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Carolina Abortion Fund, but Carolina and certainly the South Atlantic are far too dilute (no pun intended) for me to recoup an individual investment in saved local school tax, not being a Cecil, and I have far less to give than to invest due to retirement worries.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Bad news, good news: The Gospel According to Jerry

Less than 65 years before I was born, teaching a slave to read was punishable by flogging, jail or death in most Southern states. Even after emancipation, little was done to encourage the children of the former slaves to go to school. And despite various more recent efforts to address the achievement gap, the legacy of structural racism continues to be seen in our local schools today.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24

When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Four of a Kind: Audrey Laine Sawyer discusses local crafts

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Four of a Kind: Jane Kramer on the local music scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy