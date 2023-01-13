I am quite hopeful that if I give as an individual to Asheville Planned Parenthood, I can recoup my money in a few years in the form of local school tax savings. The trouble is that I’m not sure Asheville Planned Parenthood exists as a nonprofit. The related nonprofits are Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Carolina Abortion Fund, but Carolina and certainly the South Atlantic are far too dilute (no pun intended) for me to recoup an individual investment in saved local school tax, not being a Cecil, and I have far less to give than to invest due to retirement worries.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO