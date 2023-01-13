If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO