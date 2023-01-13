Read full article on original website
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Spokane's MLK Day Annual Unity March is back. The community is invited to join the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16. Martin Luther King Jr. fair. Attend Dr. Martin Luther Jr.'s annual unity rally,...
North Idaho College trustees to meet on Wednesday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho College board of trustees will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Edminster Student Union Building, in the Lake Coeur d’Alene Room on the main campus, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. It will be the first meeting since...
Spokane woman celebrates 105th birthday
SPOKANE, Wash. — One woman has seen the changes here in Spokane and the surrounding cities over the last century. Katherine Turnley has been around to see it all. The new growth, developments, and thousands of families who have settled down to make this city their home. And today,...
List: Spokane events happening this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Save the date and attend one of many events taking place in Spokane this week. Some events taking place include a fair to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy, the Lunar New Year celebration, a National RV show, and a Professional Bull Riders show.
Gov. Little discusses 2023 priorities in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — High school seniors who graduate in 2024 and plan to invest in higher education in Idaho will feel that investment come right back to them, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Through Gov. Brad Little's Idaho Launch scholarships, those...
North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My heart shattered’: School bus stop miscommunication leaves one Mead family frightened
MEAD, Wash. – On Jan. 10, one Mountainside Middle School parent experienced something no parent ever wants to go through; not knowing where her child was. “My heart shattered, and my stomach dropped to the floor to be honest,” Christina Dehart said. After some miscommunication between the Mead...
Coeur d'Alene schools discuss new winter break schedules
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Last month, Coeur d’Alene students didn’t start winter break until December 23, which frustrated many families. Their feedback on this is why the Coeur d’Alene Public school District is now asking those families to weigh in on two different winter break dates for the 2023-24 school year.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene community reacts to passing of David Matheson
Matheson was a key leader and council member for the Couer d'Alene Tribe. The CDA community is now remembering him for his passion and kind heart.
Spokane County and City of Spokane MLK Jr. Day Closures
SPOKANE, Wash. — In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16th, there will be closures for Spokane County and the City of Spokane. Spokane City Council will resume meetings Monday, Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m. Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed as usual. Spokane...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Gilbert to enter change of plea again
SPOKANE – The U.S. District Court in Spokane reports a new trial for former auto dealer Mark W. Gilbert has been cancelled as a change of plea hearing is set for March 6. Gilbert is charged with fraud in connection to a document associated with buying a home in Hawaii in 2014. According to the U.S. District Court, Gilbert will not be sentenced until his change of plea occurs.
inlander.com
Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich
FABIAN MCMILLAN: Seemed like a good man. Enjoy your family, sir!. NORMA MCCARTHY: The sun can't set soon 'nuff and don't let the door, well, you know... ROY HOBBS: Already miss his refreshing ability to do his job in the way he thought was best, without worrying about re-election. I didn't always agree with his positions but he never compromised himself to get re-elected.
Bonner County Daily Bee
NIC amends accreditation response letter
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College amended a response it sent Jan. 4 to its accrediting body, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. The college announced Thursday in a message to employees that it corrected an erroneous date in the original letter, which was submitted to the NWCCU.
'I don't see this as anything for blame' | Sister of murdered nurse meets with suspect's family
SPOKANE, Wash. — Doug Brant was more than a brother. His sister Trudy says he was her best friend. "To not really be a sister anymore, I was a sister, that's really hard," Trudy said. Doug, a Providence Home Health caregiver, died a horrific death last December. Police say...
Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck
SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
Child care in North Idaho has become a major obstacle for parents looking for work
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Before inflation began driving up the cost of living two years ago, 44% of the population in Idaho’s Region 1 was struggling financially, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. United Way of North Idaho Executive Director Mark Tucker...
Lewiston Animal Rescue Fostering 35 Hounds From North Idaho Residence After Court Order
LEWISTON - Lewiston based Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting with an alleged animal hoarding case in North Idaho involving 35-40 hound mixes, at a residence located north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. Most of the dogs reportedly range from 25 to 50 lbs. in size. "We took 400 lbs....
Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
New Crumbl Cookies coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Good news cookie lovers! A new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Spokane next Friday. Construction documents obtained last September confirmed the new location will be at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. The new cookie place will open up next to Firehouse Subs, at 7808 N....
