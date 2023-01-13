Read full article on original website
NU Notes: Murray Named Gatorade National Player of the Year
Nebraska volleyball incoming freshman Harper Murray was named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year on Monday. Murray is the fifth Nebraska volleyball player to be named the Gatorade National Player of the Year. The others are Ally Batenhorst (2020-21), Lexi Sun (2016-17), Mikaela Foecke (2014-15) and Gina Mancuso (2008-09).
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB vs Purdue Preview
Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-5, 3-4 Big Ten) Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 6 p.m. (CT) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Wednesday’s game could be a pivotal contest in...
Corn Nation
Nebraska makes offer to Texas lineman
Nebraska continues to add to its growing offer list in Texas for 2024 as Vandegrift offensive lineman Blake Frazier announced a verbal tender on social media. The Huskers got in the mix for the 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman that already holds more than 15 offers and has seen his profile rise this month with offers from Auburn, Florida, LSU and Miami. Kansas offered after Nebraska on Wednesday.
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Ohio State Buckeyes Preview
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to host the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Huskers will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday, as the team will wear special-edition DREAM warm-up shirts. The game will also feature in-game graphics and announcements honoring the contributions and legacy of Dr. King.
Nebraska Football: Meeting Matt Rhule's Unconventional Coaching Staff
Matt Rhule's first staff as the Cornhuskers' head coach is diverse when it comes to backgrounds and experience.
Whitney Lauenstein to ‘Step Away’ From Nebraska Volleyball
The Waverly native took to social media ‘to clear the confusion and rumors’
Nebraska Wide Receiver Reportedly Changes Transfer Decision
After fears that Nebraska would lose wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda to the transfer portal, it appears he's not leaving Lincoln just yet. Per On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz, the junior wideout has withdrawn his name from the portal, which could turn out to be a huge win for Matt Rhule and ...
CD East freshman LB Zachary Brown gets Nebraska offer, has chance to be one of ‘best in nation’
Zachary Brown is just a 14-year-old freshman, but Monday he picked up his first college football offer. Just a month after swooping in to CD East to flip Vincent Carroll-Jackson’s commitment from Syracuse, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule became the first to offer the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Panthers linebacker. • Sign...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 17
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It was a busy Tuesday night of high school basketball. Catch some of the highlights and scores from around the area:
Corn Nation
Monday Flakes: Reading Brain Waves, 16 Year Old Baseball Phenom and Doomsday Poop Vault
Another weekend, another week to go back to work. NFL’s Wild Card Weekend was pretty fun. There were some close games - which my Minnesota native hubby did not enjoy. The Vikings seems to be one of those perpetually cursed teams. (Note: see the article about the Chargers in the Sports! section below.) I would direct Chargers fans to that article, but we all know that those people don’t exist.
klkntv.com
A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska
While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
Nebraskan and USMC Reserves Col. Georgia Parment breaks barriers, climbs ranks
“I really look back at the women who were serving 20 years ago, 40 years ago, 60 years ago - and just know they began laying the framework and the groundwork to get to where we are today."
klin.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend
The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
police1.com
Police Officer – Columbus, NE
$Keep your current hourly rate of pay, vacation, sick and comp hours will carry over you accrue new hours annual. Nebraska Certified Officers - $5000 Sign on Bonus. Keep your. current hourly rate of pay comparable to Columbus. Your vacation,. sick and comp hours will carry over and you would...
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US
Here's where to find it.
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
