Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Murray Named Gatorade National Player of the Year

Nebraska volleyball incoming freshman Harper Murray was named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year on Monday. Murray is the fifth Nebraska volleyball player to be named the Gatorade National Player of the Year. The others are Ally Batenhorst (2020-21), Lexi Sun (2016-17), Mikaela Foecke (2014-15) and Gina Mancuso (2008-09).
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska WBB vs Purdue Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-5, 3-4 Big Ten) Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 6 p.m. (CT) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Wednesday’s game could be a pivotal contest in...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska WBB vs Purdue and Men’s vs Ohio State Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-5, 3-4 Big Ten) Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 6 p.m. (CT) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Wednesday’s game could be a pivotal contest in...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska makes offer to Texas lineman

Nebraska continues to add to its growing offer list in Texas for 2024 as Vandegrift offensive lineman Blake Frazier announced a verbal tender on social media. The Huskers got in the mix for the 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman that already holds more than 15 offers and has seen his profile rise this month with offers from Auburn, Florida, LSU and Miami. Kansas offered after Nebraska on Wednesday.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: Ohio State Buckeyes Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to host the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Huskers will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday, as the team will wear special-edition DREAM warm-up shirts. The game will also feature in-game graphics and announcements honoring the contributions and legacy of Dr. King.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Wide Receiver Reportedly Changes Transfer Decision

After fears that Nebraska would lose wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda to the transfer portal, it appears he's not leaving Lincoln just yet. Per On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz, the junior wideout has withdrawn his name from the portal, which could turn out to be a huge win for Matt Rhule and ...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Monday Flakes: Reading Brain Waves, 16 Year Old Baseball Phenom and Doomsday Poop Vault

Another weekend, another week to go back to work. NFL’s Wild Card Weekend was pretty fun. There were some close games - which my Minnesota native hubby did not enjoy. The Vikings seems to be one of those perpetually cursed teams. (Note: see the article about the Chargers in the Sports! section below.) I would direct Chargers fans to that article, but we all know that those people don’t exist.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska

While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend

The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
NEBRASKA STATE
police1.com

Police Officer – Columbus, NE

$Keep your current hourly rate of pay, vacation, sick and comp hours will carry over you accrue new hours annual. Nebraska Certified Officers - $5000 Sign on Bonus. Keep your. current hourly rate of pay comparable to Columbus. Your vacation,. sick and comp hours will carry over and you would...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE

