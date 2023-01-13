Read full article on original website
Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Saturday it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, despite international warnings not to carry out the death sentence. The execution further escalated tensions with the West amid the nationwide anti-government protests shaking the Islamic Republic. The...
In India, deity decorating a calling for Hindu temple artist
CHENNAI, India (AP) — The former computer professional — now a very specialized type of artist — locked his gaze on the deity before him. On a recent afternoon, 33-year-old S. Goutham was perched on a ladder at the altar of the goddess Durga at the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Chennai, India. Goutham — his hand moving steadily — was pleating a green silk sari to adorn the deity.
Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete
BERLIN (AP) — A village in western Germany that is due to be demolished to make way for a coal mine expansion has been cleared of activists, apart from a pair who remained holed up in a tunnel, police said Sunday. The operation to evict climate activists who flocked...
Meet The Tanks And Other Armor The U.K. Is Sending To Ukraine
Crown CopyrightChallenger 2 tanks, Bulldog APCs, and AS-90 self-propelled howitzers will bolster Ukraine's mechanized capabilities with more modern assets.
