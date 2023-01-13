ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triangle organizations observe MLK Day

By Brea Hollingsworth
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Organizations in the Triangle are celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Friday, members of the Triangle MLK Jr. Committee, City of Raleigh and more came together for the Triangle MLK Jr. Committee’s annual wreath laying ceremony.

Those who attended gathered to sing songs and pray.

“Basically, it’s an event to start the remembrance of the sacrifices of the dedication that individuals before us made so that we can enjoy many of the privileges that we have,” said William Lucas, Triangle MLK Jr. Committee chair.

It’s the first of many events taking place in the triangle.

Over at First Baptist Church in Raleigh, state employees along with North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a state observance program.

“Nearly 60 years later, Dr. King’s works guide us as we work to continue that goal… a society that’s at peace with itself, and can live with its conscience,” said Governor Cooper.

One state employee was honored with the 2023 John R. Larkins Award for their commitment to equality in the workplace and volunteerism.

Lucas says this holiday he has one challenge.

“I challenge individuals during dr. King day to meet someone that you normally don’t speak, too, to talk to someone that doesn’t look like you, to actually communicate with individuals, who may not have the same philosophy as you, but to try to find common goals and that’s what he did and i think that’s what he was a master at,” said Lucas.

The events kick off a number of events for the holiday.

On Monday the Triangle MLK Jr. Committee Plans to host a breakfast as well as a march downtown.

You can find more information here .

