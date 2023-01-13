McCarthy sets date for Biden’s State of the Union address

S peaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the annual State of the Union address on Feb. 7.

"It is my solemn obligation to invite the president to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on February 7th so that he may fulfill his duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union," McCarthy said on Friday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that Biden had accepted McCarthy's "kind invitation" shortly after he extended it.

The president will address the top priorities of his administration, which will likely include the economy as well as abortion access. Biden's ability to pass more of his agenda in the next two years of his term hinges on the ability of the divided Congress to compromise.

The traditional speech typically occurs in February, and it will be Biden's first appearance before the Republican-led House. As speaker, McCarthy will stand behind Biden and alongside Vice President Kamala Harris. The speech is delivered in the House chamber before all members of Congress.