Drought has eased in Colorado, but experts brace for what the 2023 snow season holds in store

Read full article on original website
wise beetle
5d ago
Yeah, we’ll still hear how we’re in a drought cuz California and Arizona will continue to overuse water…
Reply(1)
3
Steven Griffin
5d ago
Wow! A decades long drought and with a little snow and rain, we are saved! Hallelujah! Pleeeeeeeease.......use your brains.
Reply(1)
2
Related
What caused the snowstorm to shift?
Snow totals for this winter storm will be on the lower side in the metro area for a few reasons, the track and dry air.
Multiple road closures, major travel issues in Colorado due to winter weather
Major travel issues are present in Northeast Colorado due to a snowstorm that has hit the area. If headed to this part of the state, proceed with caution and prepare for potential delays. Some of the roads impacted by closures in the northeast include Colorado 52, Colorado 14, Colorado 113,...
Snowfall forecast intensifies, major travel issues likely in Colorado
A map recently published by the National Weather Service now shows that more snow is expected on Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains region compared to what was originally expected, moreso reflecting what was initially considered the 'high-end' forecast. This will mean that impacts are likely to be greater, particularly...
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday and Wednesday
A winter storm brought a fresh blanket of snow to Colorado on Tuesday into Wednesday.
Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead
Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
Need to travel during snow? Have this in your car
A winter storm will bring heavy snow to Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
BIG SNOW: Up to 36 inches could hit Colorado, disruptions expected
According to the National Weather Service, big snow is expected to hit Colorado through Wednesday evening. As much as 36 inches of snow may land in the southwest portion of the state, with up to a foot or more expected in many central mountain areas, as well as mountains around Grand Junction.
Winter storm warning: See what areas are impacted
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday ahead of a storm that will bring heavy snowfall to parts of Colorado.
1310kfka.com
Heavy snow coming to northeast Colorado, creating tricky travel
Heavy snow is on the way for northeast Colorado. Between 6 and 11 inches of snow is expected to fall in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Boulder starting sometime late Tuesday afternoon or early evening. With the snow, comes gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour. Depending on the timing of the snowfall, the Tuesday evening commute could be impacted. TheWednesday morning commute will certainly be impacted. I-76, I-25 from Fort Collins south to Castle Rock and Highway 34 from Greeley to the Nebraska state line are expected to be dicey. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northeast Colorado from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
After dry and cool weather for MLK Day on Monday, a storm coming from California will bring heavy snow to the urban corridor and eastern plains starting late Tuesday.A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for deteriorating road conditions. The most difficult travel is expected on the Eastern Plains including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area. But all roads around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will also become snowpacked and anyone planning travel should be prepared for significant delays.Total snowfall for most areas along the urban corridor will be...
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
Denver weather: Heavy snow to make big travel impacts this week
Denver's weather will stay snowy this week with multiple winter storms making their way across Colorado.
Summit Daily News
Sweetwater residents warn federal, state officials they are ready to fight plans for Colorado’s 43rd state park
GYPSUM — Sweetwater Lake is supposed to be the state’s 43rd state park. A 2019 “Save The Lake” fundraising campaign helped the White River National Forest land its largest contribution from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to acquire the 488-acre property above the Colorado River. A one-of-a-kind partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife is planned to modernize the property’s facilities and manage recreation at the remote lake surrounded by homes and wilderness at the end of a long dirt road.
Mountain snow with metro mix on the way
DENVER(CBS)- We are watching another California weather maker marching toward our state. Snow has already been ramping up in the mountains and as Sunday goes on there will be rain and snow that develop over Denver and northeastern Colorado.We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place for mountain areas of the state. Some areas of the San Juan Mountains may see over a foot!The Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado will see a few sprinkles of rain in the afternoon with a rain/snow mix developing after dark. Snow overnight Sunday may amount to around an inch in the metro area. The storm should be pushing out of the state by Monday morning. Leaving things dry for the MLK Marade at City Park.
Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years
Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
KRQE News 13
Snow-packed, icy roads Monday for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much of north-central New Mexico has difficult driving conditions Monday morning, according to a NMRoads map. Parts of Rio Arriba, Taos, and Colfax are also included in the difficult driving conditions. According to NMRoads, roads are snow packed and icy in spots. Crews are out...
Potent winter storm could disrupt travel across Denver, Chicago
A storm set to strengthen in the nation's midsection this week is expected to bring accumulating snow and travel disruptions to several major metros. AccuWeather forecasters say a storm set to drop into California early this week will ultimately unleash multiple areas of hazardous weather for the nation's midsection. This storm will become quite potent as it ejects out of the Rockies and into the Plains during the middle of the week with snow, heavy rain and severe weather all in the cards.
94kix.com
Get a Rare Look Inside Colorado’s Cherokee Ranch and Castle
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high atop a hill in Sedalia, overlooking the entire Front Range. The medieval-inspired structure was built with locally sourced rhyolite and petrified wood. Cornish stonemasons were brought in to help with the construction project, which took two and a half years to complete. The finished product resulted in a detailed exterior with gargoyles, bold wooden doors, stunning stonework, arches, plus amazing towers and turrets. The interior boasts elegant light fixtures, eight intricate fireplaces, and luxurious living quarters that are still present to this day. The architecture combines aspects of the Western United States as well as 1450s Scottish-style castles.
Comments / 11