Rutabagas are the Big Daddy of the turnip family. Starchy with an earthy, slightly sweet flavor, they are easy to grow and high yielding. They gained popularity in the 19th century, when they were valuable as animal food. Unlike many of the other items that could be used as fodder, rutabagas also tasted good to humans and eventually made their way to our tables. Sometimes known as swedes or Swedish turnips, they are likely a cross between turnips and wild cabbage and may have originated in Scandinavia or Russia in the Middle Ages.

3 DAYS AGO