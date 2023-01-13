ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Law & Crime

New York Judge Orders Donald Trump and Family Members to Face Letitia James Fraud Lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump and his children will not be able to evade the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed against them by New York Attorney General Letitia James. New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron denied Trump’s motion to dismiss James’ lawsuit, which targets the former president and his children Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The lawsuit alleges that the Trumps committed extensive tax fraud from 2011 to 2021 and seeks to bar Trump, Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump from serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation.
The Independent

Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
Indy100

Trump claimed he paid more tax in year than most in lifetime but in 2020 paid ... $0

After years of speculation, the public is finally getting answers about former president Donald Trump’s taxes and the conclusion is he did not pay federal income tax in 2020.On Friday, House Democrats released six years of the former president’s tax records from when he announced his campaign in 2015 to when he left office in 2020. Along with the records was an analysis from the Joint Committee on Taxation which found Trump paid $750 in federal income tax in 2017 and $0 in 2020.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe revelation is a sharp contradiction to previous statements Trump...
SheKnows

Ivanka, Donald Jr. & Eric Trump Could Get Scrutinized By the IRS Over Their Dad’s Potentially Suspect Loans

Donald Trump’s tax returns are opening up a can of worms about what might have been missed by the Internal Revenue Service over the last few years. Now, the Joint Committee on Taxation to House Ways & Means Committee Chair Richard Neal (D., Mass.) is making a recommendation that the loans the former president made to his adult children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump should be looked into.
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Legal Strategy of Annoyance Is No Longer Working

In their desperate attempts to halt the New York attorney general from dealing a death blow to Donald Trump’s family business, the former president’s lawyers keep shopping the same failed arguments in states across the country. And judges are starting to call his legal team out for its bad-faith delay tactics.
The Week

Trump's taxes show Donald Trump gave $0.00 to charity in his final year in office

Despite repeatedly promising to donate his annual salary in office, former President Donald Trump apparently made zero charitable contributions during his last year in the White House, according to just-released tax documents from the House Ways and Means Committee.  The taxes, published by Congress after a years-long and frequently acrimonious legal battle with the former president, show that while Trump did indeed make a series of salary donations in his first three years in office  — often touted during White House press briefings. But Trump's well of philanthropic goodwill evidently dried up entirely by 2020, during which he reported absolutely no charitable...
WATE

Former Trump Organization CFO sentenced to five months in jail

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in jail on Tuesday, after serving as a key witness in the criminal tax fraud trial against former President Trump’s business empire late last year, The Associated Press reported. Weisselberg was promised the five-month sentence as part of a […]
abovethelaw.com

Trump Organization Gets $1.6M Slap On Wrist For Decades Of Tax Fraud, Vows To Appeal 'Witch Hunt'

This morning, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan imposed the maximum fine of $1.6 million on the Trump Organization for its longstanding scheme to pay executives with pre-tax dollars, stiffing Uncle Sam and the New York Department of Finance and Taxation out of millions of dollars in revenue. This follows longtime Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg being sentenced this week to serve five months at Rikers for his role in the fraud.

