Fresh blow for Trump as judge rules ex-president must face NY fraud trial this fall bump stocks ban
A New York judge said former President Trump faces a lawsuit by the state Attorney General accusing him fraudulently overvaluing his real estate company's assets and own net worth.
New York Judge Orders Donald Trump and Family Members to Face Letitia James Fraud Lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump and his children will not be able to evade the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed against them by New York Attorney General Letitia James. New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron denied Trump’s motion to dismiss James’ lawsuit, which targets the former president and his children Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The lawsuit alleges that the Trumps committed extensive tax fraud from 2011 to 2021 and seeks to bar Trump, Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump from serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation.
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Trump Org fined just $1.6M for tax crimes — but experts say "it spells doom" for the company
The Trump Organization was ordered by a Manhattan State Supreme Court judge on Friday to pay $1.6 million, the maximum fine allowed under the law, after it was convicted on felony tax fraud and other charges. Former President Donald Trump's real estate company was convicted in December for giving illegal...
Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped
Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
Donald Trump’s Niece Just Dropped A Bombshell About Daughter Ivanka Trump And Son In Law Jared Kushner
Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump’s late older brother, Fred Trump Jr, who died in 1981 at the age of 42, has just dropped more bombshells about the former president in a tell-all interview with Msnbc on Sunday, December 11th. Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Cut...
Trump claimed he paid more tax in year than most in lifetime but in 2020 paid ... $0
After years of speculation, the public is finally getting answers about former president Donald Trump’s taxes and the conclusion is he did not pay federal income tax in 2020.On Friday, House Democrats released six years of the former president’s tax records from when he announced his campaign in 2015 to when he left office in 2020. Along with the records was an analysis from the Joint Committee on Taxation which found Trump paid $750 in federal income tax in 2017 and $0 in 2020.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe revelation is a sharp contradiction to previous statements Trump...
Ivanka, Donald Jr. & Eric Trump Could Get Scrutinized By the IRS Over Their Dad’s Potentially Suspect Loans
Donald Trump’s tax returns are opening up a can of worms about what might have been missed by the Internal Revenue Service over the last few years. Now, the Joint Committee on Taxation to House Ways & Means Committee Chair Richard Neal (D., Mass.) is making a recommendation that the loans the former president made to his adult children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump should be looked into.
Trump’s Legal Strategy of Annoyance Is No Longer Working
In their desperate attempts to halt the New York attorney general from dealing a death blow to Donald Trump’s family business, the former president’s lawyers keep shopping the same failed arguments in states across the country. And judges are starting to call his legal team out for its bad-faith delay tactics.
Trump's Longtime Employee Allen Weisselberg Regrets Hurting Him
On Tuesday, Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in prison.
Trump's 'Fall Guy' Committed Crimes 'At His Direction': Kirschner
On Tuesday, Allen Weisselberg, former CFO of the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in prison for tax-related crimes.
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Trump's taxes show Donald Trump gave $0.00 to charity in his final year in office
Despite repeatedly promising to donate his annual salary in office, former President Donald Trump apparently made zero charitable contributions during his last year in the White House, according to just-released tax documents from the House Ways and Means Committee. The taxes, published by Congress after a years-long and frequently acrimonious legal battle with the former president, show that while Trump did indeed make a series of salary donations in his first three years in office — often touted during White House press briefings. But Trump's well of philanthropic goodwill evidently dried up entirely by 2020, during which he reported absolutely no charitable...
Federal prosecutors will decide whether to indict Hunter Biden — but Republicans have legalities of his charges wrong
It is possible that federal prosecutors will decide soon whether or not to indict the president's son on charges related to taxes and guns, but Republicans are misinformed about the specifics of those charges.
New York judge denies motion from Trump and family to dismiss $250 million lawsuit
A New York state judge on Friday denied motions from former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump to dismiss the New York attorney general's $250 million lawsuit, finding some of the arguments "frivolous."
N.Y. Supreme Court orders Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million in fines
A State Supreme Court judge in Manhattan on Friday ordered the family real estate business of former President Donald Trump to pay $1.6 million in criminal penalties for its conviction on tax fraud and other claims.
Former Trump Organization CFO sentenced to five months in jail
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in jail on Tuesday, after serving as a key witness in the criminal tax fraud trial against former President Trump’s business empire late last year, The Associated Press reported. Weisselberg was promised the five-month sentence as part of a […]
abovethelaw.com
Trump Organization Gets $1.6M Slap On Wrist For Decades Of Tax Fraud, Vows To Appeal 'Witch Hunt'
This morning, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan imposed the maximum fine of $1.6 million on the Trump Organization for its longstanding scheme to pay executives with pre-tax dollars, stiffing Uncle Sam and the New York Department of Finance and Taxation out of millions of dollars in revenue. This follows longtime Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg being sentenced this week to serve five months at Rikers for his role in the fraud.
Trump Organization sentenced to pay $1.6M for felony convictions
Two entities operating under the Trump Organization were sentenced to pay $1.6 million after being found of 17 charges related to tax fraud and other financial crimes.
Trump Org. fined $1.6 million after conviction for 17 felonies, including tax fraud
New York CNN — The Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million – the maximum possible penalty – by a New York judge Friday for running a decade-long tax fraud scheme, a symbolic moment because it is the only judgment for a criminal conviction that has come close to former President Donald Trump.
