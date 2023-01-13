Read full article on original website
ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US
The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
Why is Saunders (ASX:SND) excited about opportunities in the Defence sector?
Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) offers a wide range of services to support the Defence sector. The company ended CY22 securing a new defence project for the RAAF Base Tindal in Katherine, Northern Territory. In 2021, the company secured a Design & Construct contract worth AU$165 million for a US defence...
Catalyst Metals Says Acceptances Received For 19.99% Of Vango's Shares
* VANGO TAKEOVER OFFER OPENS ACCEPTANCES RECEIVED FOR 19.99% OF VANGO'S SHARES. * TAKEOVER OFFER REMAINS FULLY SUPPORTED BY VANGO BOARD AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS
Tesla 'Not Doing Enough' To Improve Working Conditions, Says Largest German Union
Tesla Inc TSLA is facing allegations from the largest union in Germany over staff working conditions. What Happened: The Elon Musk-led automaker’s workers are in regular contact with IG Metall, a metalworkers’ union in Germany. The union said that a growing number of workers at Tesla have reported longer working hours with little free time, reported Reuters.
Ryan Cohen Takes Stake In Alibaba — Nudges Board To Boost Share Buybacks By Another $20B: WSJ
Activist investor Ryan Cohen has reportedly acquired a stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is privately nudging the company to hasten its share-repurchase program. Cohen and others built the stake during the second half of last year, reported the...
UPDATE 2-Nigeria's inflation dips in December after 10 months of increases
ABUJA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria dipped in December to 21.34% after 10 straight monthly increases, the statistics bureau said on Monday, ahead of a central bank meeting to set interest rates next week. The central bank meets next week Tuesday to decide on rates in Africa's...
Lack of data thwarts EU's first attempt to launch LNG price assessment
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union energy regulators were unable to launch a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment by a Friday deadline because they did not receive enough data from market participants. The price assessment by the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) is to be...
Economic slowdown will force workers into worse jobs: UN
A global economic slowdown will force more workers into accepting lower quality, poorly paid jobs in 2023, while inflation gobbles up real term wages, the United Nations warned Monday. As prices rise faster than incomes, the cost-of-living crisis risks pushing more people into poverty, the UN's International Labour Organization said,...
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
Luye Pharma SAys U.S. FDA Approves Co's Rykindo® For Treatment Of Schizophrenia And Bipolar 1 Disorder
* LUYE PHARMA- U.S. FDA APPROVES LUYE PHARMA'S RYKINDO® FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA AND BIPOLAR 1 DISORDER
