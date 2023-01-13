Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Elon Musk's Tesla tweets could cost him billions more - in court
It took only a couple of tweets to plunge Elon Musk into the morass of a securities fraud trial that could cost him billions of dollars from his rapidly diminishing fortune. The Tesla chief executive officer is set to be the star witness at a jury trial that starts Tuesday in San Francisco federal court over his infamous tweets 4 1/2 years ago about a plan to take the electric-car maker private with "funding secured."
MySanAntonio
Musk's tweet about taking Tesla private cost investors millions, jury told
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was on his way to the airport in August 2018 when he made a "split-second decision" to tweet that he was "considering" taking the company private with "funding secured" because he'd just read a news article revealing that Saudi Arabia was investing heavily in the electric-car maker.
MySanAntonio
Stock mood turns ugly as slowdown fears surface
U.S. stocks ended the day just off session lows after weak economic data rekindled concern over the outlook for growth and corporate earnings. Treasuries rallied, while the dollar rebounded on deteriorating risk sentiment. The S&P 500 fell 1.6%, the worst decline in a month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 snap...
MySanAntonio
Goldman expenses surge as firm sets aside more for compensation
Goldman Sachs Group posted a bigger increase in expenses than analysts expected as it set aside more for compensation in the fourth quarter. Fourth-quarter compensation costs of $3.8 billion were 16% higher than in the same period last year, though that gauge dropped on a full-year basis. That indicates the bank's leadership was too conservative with its set-aside for pay in the first nine months of 2022. Managers will still have to deliver a tough bonus message to its bankers and traders this week.
MySanAntonio
BMW bringing back 'Knight Rider' is the easy part of software shift
CES, the consumer electronics convention held in Las Vegas this month, felt a lot like the flashy auto shows of yesteryear, with a techy twist. Instead of unleashing a herd of cattle onto the streets of Detroit to promote its new pickup, Stellantis's Ram brand unveiled an electric truck concept after a keynote touting its software ambitions.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
Some Tesla owners find ways to drive hands-free by tricking their cars' Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems, The New York Times Magazine reported.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
MySanAntonio
This Week: United Airlines, Procter & Gamble, PPG results
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. United Airlines reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect the Chicago-based carrier will report a third quarter of profitable growth, after suffering nine straight quarters of losses. United is forecast to have made $2.11 a share last quarter, compared to a $1.60-a-share loss a year ago. United shares are up over 35% since it reported its third-quarter results in October.
MySanAntonio
Business Highlights: Musk trial starts; Microsoft layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk was alternately depicted in a San Francisco courtroom as a liar who callously jeopardized the savings of “regular people” or a well-intentioned visionary. Those descriptions emerged Wednesday in opening statements at a trial focused on a Tesla buyout that never happened. Lawyers on opposing sides drew the starkly different portraits of Musk for the nine-person jury that will hear the three-week trial. The case is focused on two August 2018 tweets that the billionaire posted on the Twitter service that he now owns. The tweets indicated that Musk had lined up the financing to take Tesla private at a time when the automaker’s stock was slumping amid production problems.
Recessions risks knock stocks, speculators drawn back to yen
SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets struggled to make headway on Thursday, after weak U.S. consumer data stoked recession worries and nudged investors toward safe assets such as bonds, while Japan's yen rose as markets doubted the Bank of Japan's policy commitments.
MySanAntonio
Citi, BofA lead Wall Street banks funding fossil-fuel expansion
Citigroup and Bank of America have done more to support the expansion of fossil-fuel companies than any other lenders claiming to target net-zero financed emissions, according to a new analysis comparing industry pledges to action. The Wall Street firms, which joined the Net Zero Banking Alliance when it was founded...
MySanAntonio
Oil's advance takes a breather
Oil fell for the first time in eight sessions as traders took stock of the outlook for worldwide demand, with China's reopening delivering a lift while other parts of the global economy slow. West Texas Intermediate fell below $79 a barrel after rallying more than 8% last week. China ditched...
MySanAntonio
Brazilian retailer Americanas sinks deeper with accusation of fraud
Americanas shares sank further after the Brazilian retailer, whose main backers include billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, obtained a decision that paves the way for a potential bankruptcy filing, sparking a legal reaction from creditors that accuse the company of fraud. The Rio de Janeiro-based firm said on Friday a local...
MySanAntonio
U.S. debt-crisis worries sour Davos optimism on global economy
The global financial elite gathering in Davos, Switzerland, this week warned of the dangers stemming from the looming U.S. federal debt-limit fight, a potential crisis that overshadowed any cheer from a reopening of China's economy and diminishing recession risks in Europe. "The idea that we're even talking about this after...
MySanAntonio
U.S. retail sales slide by most in a year in broad-based decline
U.S. retail sales fell in December by the most in a year, suggesting consumers are losing some of the resilience that's kept the economy growing in the face of rapid inflation and steep Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. The value of overall retail purchases decreased 1.1% in December after a downwardly...
MySanAntonio
Microsoft job cuts hit HoloLens unit after setback on Army goggles
Microsoft, which is eliminating 10,000 jobs and trimming some of its hardware lineup, will reduce its HoloLens goggles business as it scales back work on a headset for the U.S. Army that Congress declined to fund this year, according to people familiar with the matter. The software maker will take...
MySanAntonio
U.S. producer price index declines by most since start of pandemic
U.S. producer prices dropped in December by the most since the start of the pandemic, extending a months-long pullback in inflationary pressures and giving the Federal Reserve room to slow the pace of interest-rate hikes. The producer price index for final demand fell 0.5% last month, the most since April...
MySanAntonio
Netflix Looks to Hire Flight Attendants to the Tune of $385,000
Netflix is, by and large, a good company to work for. According to data collected by Comparably, 84% of Netflix employees feel they are paid fairly, 89% are satisfied with their benefits, 78% are satisfied with their stock/equity and another 88% feel that their work environment is positive one. That...
MySanAntonio
Fed's beige book says U.S. price growth seen moderating in 2023
Growth in U.S. prices is expected to ease in the year ahead, contacts surveyed in the Federal Reserve's latest beige book said. "Selling prices increased at a modest or moderate pace in most districts, though many said that the pace of increases had slowed from that of recent reporting periods," the Fed said Wednesday in the report, published two weeks before each meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. "On balance, contacts across districts said they expected future price growth to moderate further in the year ahead."
Comments / 0