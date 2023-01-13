Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Senators Warren, Markey Want Answers From Southwest
Massachusetts Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren want answers from Southwest Airlines. They are among over a dozen senators who want an explanation for thousands of flight cancellations and delays that caused chaos nationwide the last week in December. “The mass flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines (“Southwest”) during the last...
FAA’s travel snafu comes back to bite Biden’s nominee
Following the FAA computer meltdown, Republicans on Capitol Hill renewed their attacks on President Joe Biden's pick to head the agency.
Kamala Harris demanding a negative COVID test if new senators want photos with her during ceremony
Newly-elected senators will gather Tuesday in the Old Senate Chamber to reenact getting sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris - but must provide a negative covid test result to attend.
From Watergate to Jan. 6: Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate after nearly 50 years
WASHINGTON — Patrick Leahy was swept into the Senate nearly a half-century ago in the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation and pardon. After a historic career, the Vermont Democrat — the last of the so-called “Watergate Babies” of that 1974 class — departs Congress with his mind set on another constitutional crisis: President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid
Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
Who's next? Six Democratic senators who may retire ahead of a potentially brutal 2024 election
Several Democrats in battleground states are up for re-election in 2024, but a tough electoral map that favors Republicans may lead some of them to retire.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Katie Porter Senate campaign could be hampered by allegations of racism, toxic work culture
California Democrat Rep. Katie Porter's new Senate campaign may be impeded by accusations of racism and toxic work culture during her time as a Callifornia congresswoman.
Raskin warns Biden document discovery could become ‘political football’
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday warned against the discovery of two dozen classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence becoming a “political football” between the parties after an FBI search found hundreds of classified documents last year at the Florida home of former President Trump. “We don’t want to turn this into just a political football,” Raskin…
The first Democrat emerges to take on Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce ran unsuccessfully in 2022. He thinks he has a better shot this time around.
Texas Republican snubbed by Biden during border visit says White House explanation 'insulting'
Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican, told Fox & Friends Monday morning that the White House told him he "couldn't attend" President Biden's trip to the southern border.
Here’s how the lawmakers who represent Pennsylvania in Congress voted Jan. 6-12
The new Congress began with votes on the IRS, abortion and China.
California Congresswoman Katie Porter Announces Run For U.S. Senate In 2024
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) announced on Tuesday that she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024. Porter, who has gained a media profile for her hard-hitting questioning of House committee witnesses, while often using a whiteboard to explain complicated topics, is seeking the seat currently occupied by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). Feinstein, 89, who has served in the Senate since 1992, has not yet revealed her plans, but there has been widespread speculation that she will not run again. “California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold...
Republicans led by Ohio’s Jim Jordan vote to probe government ‘weaponization;’ Democrats decry ‘tinfoil hats’
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted along party lines Tuesday to create a new “Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government” to be run by Ohio’s Jim Jordan, a panel that Democrats said would be used to “gin up fake investigations,” settle scores and undermine the Justice Department.
Arizona Republic editor recalls another time Biden mishandled classified documents: 'Someone screwed up'
Arizona Republic published an article by executive editor Greg Burton Sunday in which he recalled witnessing then Vice President Biden mishandle classified documents.
President Biden to travel to California this week to assess storm damage
President Biden plans to visit Central Coast this week to inspect storm damage.
Democrats renew calls for Jan. 6 memorial in Capitol
A bevy of House Democrats is renewing calls for the formation of a memorial of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mike Rogers to chair House Armed Services, in first for Alabama
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) announced that he will lead the House of Representatives’ Armed Services Committee Tuesday. Rogers will be the first congressperson from Alabama to chair the committee. “Our nation faces unprecedented threats from China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran. In order to deter these threats and...
Biden again nominates Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India
Eric Garcetti was mayor of Los Angeles from 2013 to 2022.Photo by(Emily Shur/Wikipedia) President Joe Biden once again nominated former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as U.S. ambassador to India on January 3. Biden had first selected Garcetti for the diplomatic post on July 9, 2021. Garcetti’s nomination was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but the full Senate never held a vote on the matter during the last Congress.
kalkinemedia.com
Biden administration vaccine drive leader David Kessler to step down
(Reuters) - David Kessler, who led the COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts for the United States, is stepping down from President Joe Biden's administration, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Friday. Kessler, a pediatrician and lawyer who headed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under presidents George H.W....
