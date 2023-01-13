On Saturday, Dec. 7 the “First Annual Save the Youth Cookout” was held in the field across the street from Colleton County Middle School. The event was planned and organized by Brandon Grayson, Derrick Bodison, Romeo Edwards, Jeraldo Brown, and George Deas. The purpose of the event is to bring the community together with an initiative to help stop the violence that the youth often face. Reverend Michael Allen Wright was also in attendance along with Colleton County Councilman Bishop Phillip M. Taylor Sr.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO