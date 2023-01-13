Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
Profile of a local artist: Joanne Phillips
Longtime Hampton County Councilman, educator and public official Charles "Buddy" Phillips recently retired from public service to spend more time with his equally well-known spouse, local artist Joanne Phillips, who is retiring from the community service that has beloved her to many in the community. Joanne has a special gift...
etxview.com
RMC panel will seek comments from public
ST. MATTHEWS -- The Constituency Advisory Board of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Thursday unveiled a communication platform where the community can provide comments, questions, give praise or share concerns about the RMC and its practice affiliates. Residents and citizens can offer their thoughts and comments...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WIS-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites from Jan. 16 through Feb 3. Organizers said each crossing on the list will be closed...
abcnews4.com
1 dead after overnight crash on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A pedestrian died in a crash on William Hilton Parkway Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to SCHP, at around 11:03 p.m. Sunday night, a 2007 Saturn Aura struck a pedestrian on William Hilton Parkway near Matthews Drive. The...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Investigators say a pedestrian who was...
live5news.com
Warming shelters open for the cold weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a chilly weekend on tap, several Lowcountry warming shelters are opening their doors. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - 1444 Remount Rd, North Charleston. Hibben United Methodist Church - 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Goose Creek United Methodist Church - 142 Red...
WJCL
Crews respond to large boat fire in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Crews with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Beaufort Water Search and Rescue responded to a boat fire Friday. It happened at the Port Royal Landing Marina at around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large boat well involved....
Georgia City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
walterborolive.com
Colleton County High School Seniors Complete CNA
Colleton County High School offers a Certified Nursing Assistant course to senior students who have successfully completed the required Health Science courses that the school offers. The class is taught by Julie Mundell and Amy DeLong. Students also receive an Honor’s credit upon completion of the course. For the 2022-2023 school year, CCHS is offering two CNA courses, one in the Fall and one in the Spring.
Town of Lane announces free Valentine’s Day event for parents and children
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Lane will host a Father-Daughter and Mother-Son dance in February. On February 9, Father-Daughter and Mother-Son duos will hit the dance floor at a free event to celebrate the season of love. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 7 Oneita Avenue in […]
WJCL
New owners of Savannah's City Market reveal vision for property
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new owners of Savannah's City Market, Green Room Partners, have released their vision for the property. According to GRP, initial improvements for 2023 include updated branding, additional marketing and event initiatives for City Market, more directional signage to clearly define the boundaries of City Market and a new restaurant from local restauranteurs, Barnard Hospitality Group.
WSAV-TV
Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned business denied alcohol license
Council members argued during the alcohol licensing portion of the meeting when the majority voted to deny the license for a chain bar and lounge called Cru yet to be located on East Victory Drive. Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned …. Council members argued during the alcohol licensing...
WSAV-TV
Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel
A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. BLITZ BORDER BOWL 2023. Watch the Coastal Empire face off against...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
wtoc.com
Savannah Christian, Benedictine investigating after students used racial slurs at basketball game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Savannah private schools said they are investigating after claims of Benedictine students using racial slurs. A basketball coach for Savannah Christian said on Twitter it happened after a game this week at Savannah Country Day. The Benedictine students were not playing that night, but bystanders said they just showed up.
walterborolive.com
First Annual Save the Youth Cookout
On Saturday, Dec. 7 the “First Annual Save the Youth Cookout” was held in the field across the street from Colleton County Middle School. The event was planned and organized by Brandon Grayson, Derrick Bodison, Romeo Edwards, Jeraldo Brown, and George Deas. The purpose of the event is to bring the community together with an initiative to help stop the violence that the youth often face. Reverend Michael Allen Wright was also in attendance along with Colleton County Councilman Bishop Phillip M. Taylor Sr.
live5news.com
Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday. It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m. A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the...
wtoc.com
‘There was a noose hanging in the football locker room’: Effingham Co. parents file Civil Rights lawsuit against the school district
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three Effingham Co. students are taking the district to federal court for claims of civil rights violations. The parents of those students say they want to put an end to open racism. It’s all detailed in a 12-page Civil Rights lawsuit involving students at Effingham...
