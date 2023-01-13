ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

blufftontoday.com

Profile of a local artist: Joanne Phillips

Longtime Hampton County Councilman, educator and public official Charles "Buddy" Phillips recently retired from public service to spend more time with his equally well-known spouse, local artist Joanne Phillips, who is retiring from the community service that has beloved her to many in the community. Joanne has a special gift...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
etxview.com

RMC panel will seek comments from public

ST. MATTHEWS -- The Constituency Advisory Board of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Thursday unveiled a communication platform where the community can provide comments, questions, give praise or share concerns about the RMC and its practice affiliates. Residents and citizens can offer their thoughts and comments...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead after overnight crash on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A pedestrian died in a crash on William Hilton Parkway Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to SCHP, at around 11:03 p.m. Sunday night, a 2007 Saturn Aura struck a pedestrian on William Hilton Parkway near Matthews Drive. The...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Investigators say a pedestrian who was...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Warming shelters open for the cold weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a chilly weekend on tap, several Lowcountry warming shelters are opening their doors. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - 1444 Remount Rd, North Charleston. Hibben United Methodist Church - 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Goose Creek United Methodist Church - 142 Red...
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Crews respond to large boat fire in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Crews with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Beaufort Water Search and Rescue responded to a boat fire Friday. It happened at the Port Royal Landing Marina at around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large boat well involved....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County High School Seniors Complete CNA

Colleton County High School offers a Certified Nursing Assistant course to senior students who have successfully completed the required Health Science courses that the school offers. The class is taught by Julie Mundell and Amy DeLong. Students also receive an Honor’s credit upon completion of the course. For the 2022-2023 school year, CCHS is offering two CNA courses, one in the Fall and one in the Spring.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

New owners of Savannah's City Market reveal vision for property

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new owners of Savannah's City Market, Green Room Partners, have released their vision for the property. According to GRP, initial improvements for 2023 include updated branding, additional marketing and event initiatives for City Market, more directional signage to clearly define the boundaries of City Market and a new restaurant from local restauranteurs, Barnard Hospitality Group.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel

A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. BLITZ BORDER BOWL 2023. Watch the Coastal Empire face off against...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
SAVANNAH, GA
walterborolive.com

First Annual Save the Youth Cookout

On Saturday, Dec. 7 the “First Annual Save the Youth Cookout” was held in the field across the street from Colleton County Middle School. The event was planned and organized by Brandon Grayson, Derrick Bodison, Romeo Edwards, Jeraldo Brown, and George Deas. The purpose of the event is to bring the community together with an initiative to help stop the violence that the youth often face. Reverend Michael Allen Wright was also in attendance along with Colleton County Councilman Bishop Phillip M. Taylor Sr.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday. It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m. A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

