Breaking: Former NHL Player Tragically Dies At 52
A former NHL player has tragically died at the age of 52. Gino Odjick, who once led the league in penalty minutes, died at a Vancouver hospital. He reportedly died of a heart attack. "In 2014, Odjick was diagnosed with a disease that attacks the organs and the heart, called amyloidosis," Fox ...
markerzone.com
ARIZONA COYOTES' ALTERNATE JERSEY CONCEPT LEAKED
The Arizona Coyotes have some of the nicest jerseys in the NHL. The Kachina concept has always been a popular one with fans, and lately it has been one of few bright spots for the franchise. The Coyotes' alternate jersey was leaked, and the general response has not been so...
markerzone.com
IVAN PROVOROV EXPLAINS HIS DECISION NOT TO WEAR A PRIDE JERSEY IN WARMUPS
Ivan Provorov skipped warmups on Tuesday night's Pride Night for the Philadelphia Flyers, and the criticism has been severe. Provorov explained his reasoning for opting out, citing his personal religious beliefs:. Provorov's teammate Scott Laughton had the following to say on the subject:. "I know Provy spoke. I know Torts...
NHL
Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut
On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
markerzone.com
20-YEAR NHL VETERAN COULD BE INVOLVED BEHIND THE BENCH IF VANCOUVER MAKES A COACHING CHANGE
The Vancouver Canucks are in state of disarray and any hope of catching the final wild card spot in the Western Conference is slowly slipping out of their grip. President of Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford, held a press conference on Monday to discuss where the team was at and mentioned a variety of topics including captain Bo Horvat's contract situation, the team's current core, among other things.
markerzone.com
NICK WOLFF AND ZACK MACEWAN THROW HANDS AND JACK EDWARDS WAS FIRED UP
Monday afternoon's Original Six matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins had its fair share of rough stuff. Fans were treated to a fight between Boston's Nick Wolff and Philly's Zack MacEwan, and Bruins announcer Jack Edwards was loving it:
markerzone.com
FLYERS DEFENSEMAN DECLINED TO PARTICIPATE IN WARMUPS FOR CONTROVERSIAL REASON
According to several insiders, Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov sat for warmups on Tuesday night because he declined to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride jerseys. The Flyers released the following statement through a spokesperson on the matter:. "The Philadelphia Flyers organization is committed to inclusivity and is proud to support the...
markerzone.com
WILD INK BRIGHT YOUNG FORWARD TO HEFTY CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that the club has signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with forward Matt Boldy, which runs through the 2029-30 season. Boldy, 21, was drafted 12th overall by the Wild in 2019 and is tied for 7th in points in his draft class with Moritz Seider (DET). The former Boston College star began his professional career in the AHL with Iowa Wild, but with 18 points in 14 games, Minnesota had no choice but to recall him.
thecomeback.com
markerzone.com
RANGERS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN 26-YEAR-OLD SHARKS SNIPER
The San Jose Sharks will be among the sellers leading up to the NHL's trade deadline on Friday, March 3rd. One of the names on San Jose's roster that is expected to draw plenty of interest is 26-year-old Timo Meier. On Tuesday's edition of 'Daily Faceoff Live', Frank Seravalli and...
markerzone.com
SENATORS PLACE ROOKIE FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Ottawa Senators have placed rookie forward Jake Lucchini on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Lucchini, 27, made his NHL debut back on December 14th against the Montreal Canadiens and followed that up by scoring his first NHL goal on January 1st against the Buffalo Sabres.
markerzone.com
ARIZONA COYOTES OFFICIALLY UNVEIL NEW ALTERNATE UNIFORM
Back in October, the Arizona Coyotes announced a partnership with fashion designer Rhuigi Villaseño to help grow the team's brand and create an all-new third jersey. After a leak earlier this week and a couple of teasers posted by the team on Twitter, the Coyotes have officially unveiled the new uniform, called "Desert Night".
markerzone.com
COLLEGE SKATER SCORES INSANE OVECHKIN-LIKE GOAL (VIDEO)
This is one of the craziest goals I've ever witnessed. In desperate fashion, this O'Shaughnessy fellow had better wash those hands because they are dirty. This goal was reminiscent of Alexander Ovechkin's timeless classic from the 2005-06 season, which still stands as one of the greatest hockey goals ever scored.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS OWNER REFUSES TO DO THE ONE THING FANS WANT
The Vancouver Canucks' 2022-23 season is basically over. You know it, I know it, everyone knows it. The immediate future in Vancouver is equally bleak, as they are absolutely strapped to the NHL's salary cap and have no apparent way out. Moving salary off the books is the obvious move, but no one is going to throw Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin a life jacket.
markerzone.com
SENATORS MAKE POPULAR FORWARD HEALTHY SCRATCH IN FRONT OF FRIENDS AND FAMILY
Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith confirmed that forward Mathieu Joseph is a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. When asked about the decision, Smith offered a blunt, 'no comment.'. Joseph was slated to skate against his brother - Penguins defensemen Pierre-Olivier Joseph - for the first...
markerzone.com
FANS SHOULD EXPECT A RELATIVELY UNEVENTFUL TRADE DEADLINE
The NHL's March 3rd Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and the landscape is eerily quiet all things considered. The rumor mill is churning but not to the degree to which fans are accustomed. Many scouts, analysts, and front office staff are expecting a relatively quiet trade deadline, and there is...
markerzone.com
CONCUSSION SAFETY EXPERT OBJECTS TO NHL'S PROTOCOLS IN WAKE OF PAGEAU INCIDENT
In case you missed it, Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin threw a heavy check unto Islanders' forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau, which left him dazed. Many felt as though Ovechkin deserved a penalty, which he did not receive. Retired WWE wrestler and Harvard-educated neuroscientist Dr. Chris Nowinski had choice words on the...
markerzone.com
ANDREI MARKOV FIRED FROM KHL COACHING POSITION; REPLACED WITH ANOTHER FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN
Andrei Markov was a fan-favourite in Montreal and his home country of Russia during his more than 16 years in the NHL. That wasn't enough to save him from getting the axe in his current position, though. Sport-express.ru is reporting that Markov has been fired from his associate coaching position...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS ROOKIE JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY WON'T PLAY AGAIN THIS SEASON
The Montreal Canadiens announced several injury updates on Wednesday morning and the biggest one being 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. In their update, the Canadiens say that Slafkovsky will miss three months with a lower-body injury, but won't need surgery. Three months from today is April 18th, while the Canadiens' last game of the 2022-23 season is on April 13th against the Boston Bruins. This news means that Slafkovsky's rookie season has come to a close.
