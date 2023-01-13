ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, NC

Missing leopard forces zoo closure

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
The Dallas Zoo was closed Friday after a clouded leopard was reported missing.

Zoo officials announced at about 10:15 a.m. that the zoo was closed “due to a serious situation,” WFAA reported.

They also issued a “code blue” for a “non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat.”

The leopard, who is named Nova, was not in its habitat when staff members arrived at the zoo. They believe the cat is somewhere on the grounds but hiding.

Police were seen in tactical gear looking for the leopard, KDFW reported.

Nova is one of two clouded leopards that live at the Dallas Zoo, The Dallas Morning News reported. They are about the size of a medium dog and weigh about 30 pounds, KXAS reported.

