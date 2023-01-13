ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

2022 marks the busiest year in Wausau Fire Department history

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department received 6,686 calls in 2022 which is about 200 calls less than the previous year, but the department is busier than ever. “The Wausau Fire Department in 2022 had the busiest year in history,” said Chief Bob Barteck, Wausau Fire Department. He added that Wausau had more than a 3% increase in calls in comparison to 2021 and despite making a policy change to off-site facility alarm response, 99.9% of those were false alarms.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Eye Clinic of Wisconsin opens new location in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has opened its eighth office in Marshfield and beginning Monday, Drs. Douglas Edwards, John Flatter, Afua Shin, and Christiana Gandy will begin seeing patients. They will provide specialty care for glaucoma, cataracts, and corneal conditions. “For 60 years, the Eye Clinic...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

CVA award winners named in Wausau

The Center for the Visual Arts and Melinda Childs, juror for this year’s show, announced this weekend the awards for best in show for the “33rd Annual Midwest Seasons” exhibit at the Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau. The awards were announced during a reception Friday...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The modern cabin is located on Owl Ridge Road and is about 15 minutes from downtown Wausau. It includes unique amenities like a heated floor, a bidet, an Amazon Echo, and more. Owner Randy Bangs said the design of the cabin is modern but comfortable. “It’s...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 13, 2023

Norman S. Imig, went home to Jesus on January 10th, 2023, at the age 85. Norman was born to Edward and Marie Imig on September 3, 1937, in Wausau, Wisconsin. Growing up Norm attended Grant Elementary School and then continued his schooling at Wausau East High School. As a young man, Norm joined the Army Reserves. He served the country he loved for six years. Early in his career, Norm was a delivery man for Grebe’s. Eventually he landed a 37-year career at what is now known as Graphic Packaging, retiring fully in 1999.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

MMCCU and Weiler’s show appreciation for school crossing guards

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Each day, dedicated adult crossing guards show up at their assigned crossings to assist students in their journeys to and from school and the City of Marshfield is honoring those crossing guards during School Crossing Guard Recognition Week. The Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union and Weiler’s...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

2 children among injured in Merrill area crash

Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Lakeside Recovery to reopen at North Central Health Care

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeside Recovery in Wausau is a residential treatment that helps people struggling with drug or alcohol addiction. North Central Health Care is bringing it back after three years. The program shut down in 2020 when they could no longer do group sessions and needed the space for COVID-19 patients.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Investigation underway after body pulled from Portage Co. pond

An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was pulled Sunday from a pond in Portage County. Numerous departments responded to the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the town of Linwood at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported a vehicle partially submerged in a pond on private property. When the first units arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, a man, was dead.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Willow Springs offers sleigh rides

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Willows Springs Garden is offering its annual sleigh rides once again. New and old sleigh riders are taking advantage of that snowy weather. Beth Barlet, a Willow Springs Gardens employee says sleigh rides aren’t just for kids. “There’s a lot of older folks that have...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Drug trafficking suspect held on $250K bond after chase in Marathon County

Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after an alleged fentanyl trafficker led police on a chase on I-39 last week, Marathon County officials said. The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department say the arrest took approximately $40,000 in street drugs off the streets. Jacob L. Gould, 33, now faces 16 criminal charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Cardiologists recommend checking up on your heart health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As we learn more about cardiac arrest with the news of Lisa Marie Presley and Damar Hamlin, one thing that’s shown is for people to stay on top of their heart health because doing so gives someone a better chance of survival and recovery. The...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy