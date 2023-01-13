Read full article on original website
WSAW
2022 marks the busiest year in Wausau Fire Department history
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department received 6,686 calls in 2022 which is about 200 calls less than the previous year, but the department is busier than ever. “The Wausau Fire Department in 2022 had the busiest year in history,” said Chief Bob Barteck, Wausau Fire Department. He added that Wausau had more than a 3% increase in calls in comparison to 2021 and despite making a policy change to off-site facility alarm response, 99.9% of those were false alarms.
WSAW
Eye Clinic of Wisconsin opens new location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has opened its eighth office in Marshfield and beginning Monday, Drs. Douglas Edwards, John Flatter, Afua Shin, and Christiana Gandy will begin seeing patients. They will provide specialty care for glaucoma, cataracts, and corneal conditions. “For 60 years, the Eye Clinic...
CVA award winners named in Wausau
The Center for the Visual Arts and Melinda Childs, juror for this year’s show, announced this weekend the awards for best in show for the “33rd Annual Midwest Seasons” exhibit at the Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau. The awards were announced during a reception Friday...
WSAW
Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The modern cabin is located on Owl Ridge Road and is about 15 minutes from downtown Wausau. It includes unique amenities like a heated floor, a bidet, an Amazon Echo, and more. Owner Randy Bangs said the design of the cabin is modern but comfortable. “It’s...
Wausau area obituaries January 13, 2023
Norman S. Imig, went home to Jesus on January 10th, 2023, at the age 85. Norman was born to Edward and Marie Imig on September 3, 1937, in Wausau, Wisconsin. Growing up Norm attended Grant Elementary School and then continued his schooling at Wausau East High School. As a young man, Norm joined the Army Reserves. He served the country he loved for six years. Early in his career, Norm was a delivery man for Grebe’s. Eventually he landed a 37-year career at what is now known as Graphic Packaging, retiring fully in 1999.
WSAW
MMCCU and Weiler’s show appreciation for school crossing guards
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Each day, dedicated adult crossing guards show up at their assigned crossings to assist students in their journeys to and from school and the City of Marshfield is honoring those crossing guards during School Crossing Guard Recognition Week. The Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union and Weiler’s...
WSAW
Nonprofit aims to help Marathon County residents stay in their homes thanks to help from volunteers
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County residents age 60 and older may be eligible to receive assistance from volunteers at Faith in Action. Faith in Action offers quality services at no cost for seniors to live in their homes as long as feasibly possible. Ruth Hebbe is the executive program...
2 children among injured in Merrill area crash
Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
WSAW
Lakeside Recovery to reopen at North Central Health Care
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeside Recovery in Wausau is a residential treatment that helps people struggling with drug or alcohol addiction. North Central Health Care is bringing it back after three years. The program shut down in 2020 when they could no longer do group sessions and needed the space for COVID-19 patients.
JUST IN: Investigation underway after body pulled from Portage Co. pond
An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was pulled Sunday from a pond in Portage County. Numerous departments responded to the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the town of Linwood at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported a vehicle partially submerged in a pond on private property. When the first units arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, a man, was dead.
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk community prepares to welcome hundreds fundraising for the Bartz family
TOMAHAWK, WIs. (WJFW) - One family in Tomahawk is receiving the financial support of the community as they pay off medical bills. Karson Bartz has worked in maintenance at the high school, but has been hospitalized multiple times since October. Still in need of more specialized care, the expenses are adding up.
Marathon County felony mugshot gallery for Jan. 12, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Portion of Hwy. 8 at Hwy. 51 shut down after multiple crashes
Traffic is detoured Monday morning on Hwy. 8 due to multiple crashes, state officials say. Witnesses report seeing at least one semi in the ditch on Hwy. 8 and have reported a potential structure fire in Tripoli, along the highway. “Lincoln County is shutting down Highway 8 at Highway 51;...
WSAW
Willow Springs offers sleigh rides
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Willows Springs Garden is offering its annual sleigh rides once again. New and old sleigh riders are taking advantage of that snowy weather. Beth Barlet, a Willow Springs Gardens employee says sleigh rides aren’t just for kids. “There’s a lot of older folks that have...
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of driver found in pond
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances of a death involving a driver whose vehicle was found in a pond over the weekend. Authorities said around 2 p.m. Sunday, the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a possible crash near...
WSAW
Multiple crashes reported on Hwy 8 in Lincoln County due to icy roads, portion of highway now closed
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Highway Department has shut down Highway 8 at Highway 51 due to numerous crashes. Both east and westbound lanes are closed on US 8 between US 51 and N Riffle Rd because of multiple vehicle incidents in Oneida County. Icy roads are to blame.
WSAW
Crews battle fire at Tripoli gas station for nearly 8 hours, cause still under investigation
TRIPOLI, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tomahawk Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at the Tripoli BP in Lincoln County. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. The property is located on Highway 8 in the town of Somo. It’s also about 20 minutes east of Prentice.
wearegreenbay.com
Wausau man sentenced for selling ‘large quantities’ of meth to undercover officer
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for distributing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, an undercover police officer bought large quantities of methamphetamine from Kou Yang in August of 2021.
Drug trafficking suspect held on $250K bond after chase in Marathon County
Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after an alleged fentanyl trafficker led police on a chase on I-39 last week, Marathon County officials said. The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department say the arrest took approximately $40,000 in street drugs off the streets. Jacob L. Gould, 33, now faces 16 criminal charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
WSAW
Cardiologists recommend checking up on your heart health
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As we learn more about cardiac arrest with the news of Lisa Marie Presley and Damar Hamlin, one thing that’s shown is for people to stay on top of their heart health because doing so gives someone a better chance of survival and recovery. The...
