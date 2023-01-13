Read full article on original website
Bill to eliminate social security tax back on the table
A bill to eliminate taxes on social security benefits in Minnesota is once again on the table, after it didn’t pass the finish line last session. A new report by the Minnesota Department of Revenue estimates the average social security taxpayer would save $1,276 if the social security tax was eliminated. But, the state would lose more than $600 million from it’s general fund.
Inspiring and growing small business
(ABC 6 News) – Friday, minority entrepreneurs got the chance to network and grow their businesses. The first of its kind Lunch and Learn networking event was hosted by the Minority Owned Business Network. The goal of the Minority Owned Business Network is to provide resources, education, and networking...
Inflation rates down but prices are still up
(ABC 6 News) – Much like other grocery stores, Sunrise Foods has had to mark up its prices despite a recent downward trend in inflation. “Everyone is really shopping around to find the best deal. It’s not so much of you just going to the grocery store and buying everything you need anymore. It’s you buy certain things at certain places where you can get the best deal on it,” said Sunrise Foods Store Manager Amanda Dorschner.
Rochester hosts annual ‘We Have a Dream’ Celebration
(ABC 6 News) – Across the nation, people are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rochester is no exception. Monday, the Mayo Civic Center hosted the annual ‘We Have a Dream’ Celebration. For the first time since 2020, the event was...
Experience Rochester’s first annual Restaurant Week
(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester is working to support local restaurants and businesses by presenting the first annual Rochester Restaurant Week. The weeklong celebration of local food is Monday, January 16 – Sunday, January 22, 2023, with more than 30 restaurants participating. Each establishment will feature promotional...
What’s open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – Monday, Jan. 16 marks the federal holiday that honors the life and contributions of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The civil rights leader was born on January 15, 1929. He would be 94 years old this year. The federal holiday was established in 1986.
Rochester police seek help locating alleged memory supplement thieves
(ABC 6 News) -The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole $4,300 worth of a memory loss deterrent called Prevagen. According to police, the two stole the Prevagen on Thursday at Hy-Vee at West Circle Dr. NW. If you know anything, contact...
Human remains in Howard County identified
(ABC 6 News) – Police have identified the human remains found in an Elma home as Jonathan Esparza. On November 30th the Howard County Sheriff’s office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a search warrant of the home. During the investigation, they found human remains on the property.
Austin police: 50g cocaine found with search warrant, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – Austin police arrested one man after allegedly locating more than 50 grams of cocaine and suspected fentanyl with a search warrant Friday. According to police chief David McKichan, Austin police served the warrant at 3401 West Oakland Avenue, including the restaurant Wing Bazaar. APD arrested...
Police need help in finding missing girl from Mitchell County
(ABC 6 News) – The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage, Iowa Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. A Facebook social media post said that Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen, 13, has been missing since 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. She’s approximately 5’4″ and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.
