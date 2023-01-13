ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Increased traffic enforcement in Berkeley County this weekend

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is cracking down on dangerous driving by heightening law enforcement presence in multiple counties this week. Drivers in Berkeley County should expect to see additional enforcement along Highway 17A and Highway 176 on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. The South Carolina Highway […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says

The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

MUSC to honor staff member for work toward diversity, inclusion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s MUSC plans to present an award to one of its own Tuesday as part of its ongoing celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. The hospital will recognize Dr. Lauren Gellar, an associate professor and the director of the Division of Healthcare studies, for her contributions in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. Gellar will receive the award Tuesday night at MUSC’s 33rd annual Black History Intercollegiate Consortium MLK Celebration.
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

News About Town

William Hager was recently sworn in as South Carolina House Representative for District 122, which includes Hampton and Jasper counties. Attending the swearing-in ceremony were Karen Wyld, Republican Party Chairperson for Jasper County, and Amy Shaffer, Republican Chair for Hampton County. Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity to build home...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 injured after car ends up submerged in Summerville waters: C&B Fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — C&B Fire Department officials say a car was recovered after being submerged in the water off Farmington Road over the weekend. Fire officials said the motor vehicle accident involved a car being 70% submerged Saturday. One person was transported from the scene with minor injures.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deadline for FEMA disaster assistance from Ian is one week away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners and renters in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties who had damage to their property after Hurricane Ian have a few days left to register for assistance. The last day to apply for federal disaster assistance from FEMA is Jan. 23. You must register with FEMA...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Wild Dunes suing IOP over development restrictions

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Wild Dunes Resort on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the Isle of Palms (IOP) for enacting ordinances which limit the resort’s development. Five ordinances were passed in November which proponents said protected the city’s greenspaces. The ordinances amend stipulations of a Planned Residential Development (PRD) zoning district contract created in 1975 when the development of the resort began. It was previously amended in 2016 to reduce the number of units permitted.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
live5news.com

Charleston remembers MLK at annual downtown parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City paused Monday to join cities across the nation to remember the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a day after he would have turned 94 years old. The event, organized by the YWCA of Greater Charleston, began near Burke High...
CHARLESTON, SC
etxview.com

RMC panel will seek comments from public

ST. MATTHEWS -- The Constituency Advisory Board of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Thursday unveiled a communication platform where the community can provide comments, questions, give praise or share concerns about the RMC and its practice affiliates. Residents and citizens can offer their thoughts and comments...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Mount Pleasant

 MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A lucky lottery player in the Mount Pleasant area has won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold at the Publix Super Market on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 14. The winning numbers are: 24 – 26 […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Ladson Rd. and Dorchester Rd. back open after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash that impacted Saturday night traffic is cleared. While police investigated the crash, portions of Ladson Road and Dorchester Road were closed. Police first tweeted about the crash at 8:20 p.m. They tweeted at 9:14 p.m. that the roadway was back open.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
blufftontoday.com

Retiring Hampton County leaders step down, new officials sworn in

The New Year brought new leadership to Hampton County, as retiring law enforcement and county government officials stepped down amid ceremonial honors and newly elected officials were sworn in to succeed them. These officials were recognized or sworn during the Hampton County Council's first meeting of the year, Jan. 3.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy