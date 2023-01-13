Read full article on original website
Related
Increased traffic enforcement in Berkeley County this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is cracking down on dangerous driving by heightening law enforcement presence in multiple counties this week. Drivers in Berkeley County should expect to see additional enforcement along Highway 17A and Highway 176 on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. The South Carolina Highway […]
abcnews4.com
Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
Charleston City Paper
S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says
The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
live5news.com
MUSC to honor staff member for work toward diversity, inclusion
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s MUSC plans to present an award to one of its own Tuesday as part of its ongoing celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. The hospital will recognize Dr. Lauren Gellar, an associate professor and the director of the Division of Healthcare studies, for her contributions in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. Gellar will receive the award Tuesday night at MUSC’s 33rd annual Black History Intercollegiate Consortium MLK Celebration.
blufftontoday.com
News About Town
William Hager was recently sworn in as South Carolina House Representative for District 122, which includes Hampton and Jasper counties. Attending the swearing-in ceremony were Karen Wyld, Republican Party Chairperson for Jasper County, and Amy Shaffer, Republican Chair for Hampton County. Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity to build home...
abcnews4.com
1 injured after car ends up submerged in Summerville waters: C&B Fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — C&B Fire Department officials say a car was recovered after being submerged in the water off Farmington Road over the weekend. Fire officials said the motor vehicle accident involved a car being 70% submerged Saturday. One person was transported from the scene with minor injures.
live5news.com
Deadline for FEMA disaster assistance from Ian is one week away
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners and renters in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties who had damage to their property after Hurricane Ian have a few days left to register for assistance. The last day to apply for federal disaster assistance from FEMA is Jan. 23. You must register with FEMA...
live5news.com
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are hoping someone will come forward with critical information to solve a seven-year-old cold case. Investigators say an unknown gunman shot 26-year-old Antwan LaMar Green to death while he sat on a couch at Marvin’s Barbershop on Savage Road on the morning of Jan. 15, 2016.
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Sumter man found dead following Sumter County camper fire identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead by firefighters responding to a fire on Sunday. According to a spokesperson with the Sumter Fire Department, crews were called to the 400 block of Raymond Street just before 4 a.m. to a report of a "fifth-wheel" camper trailer that had caught fire.
Body found near South Carolina home, sheriff says death ‘appears suspicious’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Saturday afternoon outside a Johns Island home. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at about 1 p.m. off Gibbs Road after a body was found in the backyard. “The death appears suspicious at this time,” Andrew Knapp […]
counton2.com
Wild Dunes suing IOP over development restrictions
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Wild Dunes Resort on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the Isle of Palms (IOP) for enacting ordinances which limit the resort’s development. Five ordinances were passed in November which proponents said protected the city’s greenspaces. The ordinances amend stipulations of a Planned Residential Development (PRD) zoning district contract created in 1975 when the development of the resort began. It was previously amended in 2016 to reduce the number of units permitted.
live5news.com
Charleston remembers MLK at annual downtown parade
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City paused Monday to join cities across the nation to remember the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a day after he would have turned 94 years old. The event, organized by the YWCA of Greater Charleston, began near Burke High...
Report: Two charged after 30 lbs. of marijuana found at Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested Thursday after authorities found over 30 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases at Charleston International Airport, a report says. According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, authorities were notified that two passengers were traveling with contraband. A K9 unit was alerted to the odor of narcotics […]
etxview.com
RMC panel will seek comments from public
ST. MATTHEWS -- The Constituency Advisory Board of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Thursday unveiled a communication platform where the community can provide comments, questions, give praise or share concerns about the RMC and its practice affiliates. Residents and citizens can offer their thoughts and comments...
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A lucky lottery player in the Mount Pleasant area has won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold at the Publix Super Market on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 14. The winning numbers are: 24 – 26 […]
live5news.com
Ladson Rd. and Dorchester Rd. back open after crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash that impacted Saturday night traffic is cleared. While police investigated the crash, portions of Ladson Road and Dorchester Road were closed. Police first tweeted about the crash at 8:20 p.m. They tweeted at 9:14 p.m. that the roadway was back open.
live5news.com
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body in the backyard of a Johns Island home Saturday. The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m. Deputies arrived and found a man in the backyard, who...
blufftontoday.com
Retiring Hampton County leaders step down, new officials sworn in
The New Year brought new leadership to Hampton County, as retiring law enforcement and county government officials stepped down amid ceremonial honors and newly elected officials were sworn in to succeed them. These officials were recognized or sworn during the Hampton County Council's first meeting of the year, Jan. 3.
30 highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
Comments / 0