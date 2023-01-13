Read full article on original website
Baltimore, Maryland is a vibrant and historic city with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of neighborhoods. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
THB Bagelry & Deli Opening at McHenry Row in Locust Point
Popular Baltimore area-based bagel shop THB Bagelry & Deli has announced it will open its seventh location at McHenry Row in Locust Point. Iron Rooster recently downsized its space at the shopping center, and THB will occupy approximately 2,000 sq. ft. of the 7,000 sq. ft. retail suite that was previously entirely Iron Rooster. THB will take over the northern corner of the space that bookends the apartment building and shopping center.
Hot Plate: Ammoora open, Oregon Grille accepting reservations, restaurant weeks, National Bagel Day, and more.
Baltimore restaurants are embracing the “new year, new you” ethos this week, with a flurry of announcements and updated menus. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Ammoora, the new Syrian restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton, is open now. The restaurant’s menu draws inspiration from the Levant region of Syria and sounds fabulous.
Frost Fest concert benefits Baltimore's young musicians
Music United and Stages Music Arts are joining together for the fifth annual Frost Fest, a concert that helps benefit young musicians throughout the Baltimore area. Harrison Fribush, with Music United, and Charles Simon, from Stages Music Arts, explain.
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Lexington Market presents 'Let Freedom Sing' concert
It's a big month for Lexington Market as they gear up for a ribbon cutting at the end of the month, showing off the new renovations. Cherrie Woods, with Lexington Market, and musician Keith Snipes share what's in store.
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
The Salvation Army of Central Maryland holds 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event
NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WBFF) — The Salvation Army of Central Maryland held their 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event on Saturday. Salvation Army Community Relations Director Sherryn Gaworecki said they partnered up with ZIPS dry cleaners and Today's 101.9 to collect coats, jackets and blankets for Baltimore's venerable residents battling homelessness and unemployment.
Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland. Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location
Baltimore’s Empanada Lady
Elisa Milan is an entrepreneur and curator of Puerto-Rican culture. The California native is the owner of The Empanada Lady, a boutique cafe located within Motor House in Baltimore City.
Councilman Marks provides update on Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping plan
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Over the weekend, Councilman David Marks provided an update on the Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping issue. Earlier this month, Councilman Marks held a meeting with Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, the Bird River Road Neighborhood Association, and the St. John Properties – developers of the new office buildings near Route 43 and Campbell Boulevard.
HoCo's Top Spots to Shop
Create your own shopping tour with this guide to the shops throughout the neighborhoods of Howard County, Maryland. From the boutiques of Ellicott City to the bustling suburban city of Columbia, the area offers a wide range of shopping experiences. With Howard County consistently ranking as one of the wealthiest and safest destinations nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report and WalletHub, this location outside of Baltimore and Washington DC has a thriving economy, mixed with serene farmland views and city landscapes that make it a fantastic destination for a satisfying shopping spree.
Wintry feel this weekend in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. January 14th — A wintry feel briefly takes over for the weekend after an above average start to the month of January. Saturday's high temperatures drop to below average for the first time this year. Highs only reach the low 40s under partly cloudy skies with winds gusting up to 30 mph. This means wind chill temperatures remain near freezing much of the afternoon.
Baltimore's 333 homicide victims in 2022 honored by banner
The Baltimore Guardian Angels gathered Sunday to honor the 333 lives lost last year to homicide. They shared the stories behind the victims with hopes it can inspire everyone to do better. Erica Wilson knows many victims of gun violence in Baltimore City. "I can just say they are fallen...
Bloody brilliant: Fish and chips, not lake trout, could be on the menu of the newest Foreman Wolf eatery in Hampden
Nine months after Cafe Hon closed its door, taking with it the 30-foot giant flamingo that hung from the metal fire escape of 1002 W. 36th St., details are emerging on what will take its place. If well-sourced information can be believed (and Baltimore Fishbowl is believing it), the Hon...
Dinosaurs to invade Baltimore: Jurassic Quest coming to fairgrounds
BALTIMORE -- Over 160 million years of dinosaurs are coming to the Baltimore area. Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience, will be at the Maryland State Fairgrounds this weekend. WJZ's Amy Kawata got a sneak peak Friday morning before doors opened in the afternoon, and she made a fearsome new friend. The experience will feature life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig and more, organizers said. Kids and adults of all ages are welcome. The experience also has a "Triceratots" soft play area for the youngest visitors. The event runs from Friday, Jan. 13 to Monday, Jan. 16. General Admission tickets are $22, and kids unlimited admission is $36. Senior admission is $19 Buy tickets to the event here, and use the code RAPTOR for a special discount.
Woman, dog shot in parking lot of Brooklyn Park shopping center
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — A woman and her dog are recovering after a shooting Sunday in Brooklyn Park. County police told 11 News someone fired multiple shots around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Brooklyn Park Plaza at Ritchie Highway and 11th Avenue. Police said a woman...
Street closures, parking restrictions in effect for MLK Day Parade in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation has implemented traffic modifications and parking restrictions Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr Day Parade. The parade starts at noon at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street. It will move south on MLK Boulevard and then right on Baltimore Street and disband on Fremont Avenue and Poppleton Street. The agency encourages residents attending the parade to arrive early and use public parking facilities in the surrounding areas. Posted parking restrictions "will be strictly enforced," the agency said, with vehicles parked in violation to be ticketed and towed. Here are...
