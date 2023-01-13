BALTIMORE -- Over 160 million years of dinosaurs are coming to the Baltimore area. Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience, will be at the Maryland State Fairgrounds this weekend. WJZ's Amy Kawata got a sneak peak Friday morning before doors opened in the afternoon, and she made a fearsome new friend. The experience will feature life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig and more, organizers said. Kids and adults of all ages are welcome. The experience also has a "Triceratots" soft play area for the youngest visitors. The event runs from Friday, Jan. 13 to Monday, Jan. 16. General Admission tickets are $22, and kids unlimited admission is $36. Senior admission is $19 Buy tickets to the event here, and use the code RAPTOR for a special discount.

