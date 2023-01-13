ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

KCCI.com

'It's just all chaos': Des Moines woman witnesses deadly stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Rahmlow was asleep in a Des Moines apartment Saturday when she woke up in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend and two others, Jason Parker and Michael Clayton, were all awake seconds before Rahmlow witnessed a deadly attack. Rahmlow describes the moment to...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/16/23

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 14 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE RESCUE CALLS, ONE EXTRA PATROL REQUEST, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY, ONE GRASS FIRE, ONE CIVIL CALL, ONE JUVENILE, ONE DOG CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE SUICIDAL SUBJECT, ONE DEER CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
MARION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Man dies in overnight crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash into a Des Moines building on Saturday night. At 9:38 p.m., Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department personnel responded to a crash in the 1700 block of Keo Way. Once on scene, officers found a pickup truck off the […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police arrest Des Moines man after deadly overnight stabbing

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police arrested and charged a man with stabbing and killing another man on Saturday night. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Des Moines resident Jason Gene Parker. Parker is charged with first degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old male. Last night at 11:26 p.m., officers and Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Arrest made, victim identified in Des Moines stabbing death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 33-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Des Moines. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker with first-degree murder. Police say there's evidence that shows Parker stabbed the victim, Michael Clayton, with a knife that was recovered at the crime scene. He was also observed on surveillance video running from the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines police identify man stabbed to death in city's 3rd homicide of 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is dead and another is in custody after a late-night stabbing Saturday that Des Moines police say is the city's third homicide of 2023. According to Des Moines police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 3200 block of 30th Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. They discovered 33-year-old Michael James Clayton of Des Moines, who had been stabbed in the chest at the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Adel man dies after Dallas County crash on Highway 6

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – One man died Thursday in a two-vehicle accident east of Adel on Highway 6. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the 27000 block of Highway 6, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Adam Infante said that is near the highway’s intersection with R Avenue, […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Perry Fire Chief Chris Hinds retires after 48 years in public safety

Perry Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Hinds retires Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, after a career of nearly half a century in public safety. Hinds, a Perry native, graduated from Perry High School in 1973. He took an associate’s degree from DMACC in 1975 and later attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and the Fire Service Training Bureau.
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel

AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Driver arrested after crash over retaining wall in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive police took one person into custody after a rollover crash near the Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital. Police say a driver lost control and crashed over the retaining wall on the west side of the hospital. No word yet on what charges the driver might face.
CLIVE, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

