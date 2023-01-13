Read full article on original website
West Des Moines police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Monday shooting
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at a West Des Moines townhome on Monday, according to West Des Moines police. The department received a call shortly before 4 p.m. from a woman who said her significant other had shot her.
KCCI.com
'It's just all chaos': Des Moines woman witnesses deadly stabbing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Rahmlow was asleep in a Des Moines apartment Saturday when she woke up in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend and two others, Jason Parker and Michael Clayton, were all awake seconds before Rahmlow witnessed a deadly attack. Rahmlow describes the moment to...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/16/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 14 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE RESCUE CALLS, ONE EXTRA PATROL REQUEST, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY, ONE GRASS FIRE, ONE CIVIL CALL, ONE JUVENILE, ONE DOG CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE SUICIDAL SUBJECT, ONE DEER CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Man dies in overnight crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash into a Des Moines building on Saturday night. At 9:38 p.m., Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department personnel responded to a crash in the 1700 block of Keo Way. Once on scene, officers found a pickup truck off the […]
Police arrest Des Moines man after deadly overnight stabbing
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police arrested and charged a man with stabbing and killing another man on Saturday night. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Des Moines resident Jason Gene Parker. Parker is charged with first degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old male. Last night at 11:26 p.m., officers and Des Moines […]
KCCI.com
Arrest made, victim identified in Des Moines stabbing death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 33-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Des Moines. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker with first-degree murder. Police say there's evidence that shows Parker stabbed the victim, Michael Clayton, with a knife that was recovered at the crime scene. He was also observed on surveillance video running from the scene.
Des Moines police identify man stabbed to death in city's 3rd homicide of 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is dead and another is in custody after a late-night stabbing Saturday that Des Moines police say is the city's third homicide of 2023. According to Des Moines police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 3200 block of 30th Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. They discovered 33-year-old Michael James Clayton of Des Moines, who had been stabbed in the chest at the scene.
Adel man dies after Dallas County crash on Highway 6
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – One man died Thursday in a two-vehicle accident east of Adel on Highway 6. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the 27000 block of Highway 6, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Adam Infante said that is near the highway’s intersection with R Avenue, […]
KCCI.com
Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
A Woman at Iowa Funeral Home Thought to Be Dead, Now is Not
When someone is taken to a funeral home deceased, you expect that's the end of the story. However, in this case, it is only the beginning. There is a report out of Iowa where a woman was taken to a funeral home believed to be dead. Now, it's believed that she's very much alive.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man killed in crash with Iowa DOT road maintenance vehicle identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines man who was killed aftercrashing into an Iowa Department of Transportation road maintenance truck has been identified. Police say 72-year-old Jose Mauricio Argueta Rodas died in the crash. It happened on Interstate 235 at Guthrie Avenue. Police say that an Iowa DOT...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at Des Moines hotel
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating the death of a man at a hotel near the Des Moines International Airport as a homicide. Emergency crews responded to 4817 Fleur Drive around 4:10 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a person bleeding and in cardiac arrest, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des […]
KCCI.com
A promise to act: Des Moines Police, community leaders on ending gun violence
Civil rights attorney Alfredo Parrish says he will no longer be quiet about the gun violence taking place in Des Moines. "It's a difficult, it's an embarrassing issue to discuss. But, we have to deal with what's happening within our own community," Parrish said. In 2022, 21 homicides were reported...
iowa.media
Perry Fire Chief Chris Hinds retires after 48 years in public safety
Perry Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Hinds retires Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, after a career of nearly half a century in public safety. Hinds, a Perry native, graduated from Perry High School in 1973. He took an associate’s degree from DMACC in 1975 and later attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and the Fire Service Training Bureau.
DSM man charged with animal neglect after dogs found living in filth
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested after officers discovered several dogs in a house severely underweight and living in filth. Eric Lavern Hill, 38, was charged with one count of animal neglect – no death or serious injury and two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death. According to […]
KBUR
Drivers die in two separate crashes with DOT trucks less than two hours apart
Ames, IA- Iowa Department of Transportation trucks were involved in two separate fatal crashes on Thursday. Radio Iowa reports that state troopers say the first incident, about 1 PM, involved a state DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder of Interstate 80 in Iowa County doing maintenance work.
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
Ames police: 1 arrested for attempted murder in shooting that injured 2 Saturday
AMES, Iowa — Two people are hospitalized and one is arrested following a shooting Saturday at an Ames hotel, according to a police press release. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Quality Inn & Suites on E. 13th Street in Ames around 11:30 a.m. Two victims...
KCCI.com
Driver arrested after crash over retaining wall in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — Clive police took one person into custody after a rollover crash near the Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital. Police say a driver lost control and crashed over the retaining wall on the west side of the hospital. No word yet on what charges the driver might face.
We Are Iowa
