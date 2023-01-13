Read full article on original website
Criminal Minds Fans Are In Full Support Of Paget Brewster's Updated Look
Paget Brewster is sporting a "new" look in Paramount+'s "Criminal Minds: Evolution." One of the stronger aspects of this sequel-reboot is the show's attempt to depict some semblance of off-screen change for the characters, which occurred during the show's irregularly long hiatus. David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) has lost more than most of his peers, throwing himself blindly into his violent work as a result, while Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) had begun a journey of self-reflection and healing that ultimately drove her away from criminal justice entirely.
Criminal Minds' Showrunner Doubted If Zach Gilford Would Agree To Play A Villain
Zach Gilford's advent on "Criminal Minds: Evolution" constitutes one of the greatest threats the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) has ever faced. In the wake of the pandemic, Gilford's serial-killing dramatis persona, Elias Voit, creeps his way onto the murky scene, but he's definitely not alone. No, this unpredictable unsub not only wreaks havoc on the public, but Elias is seemingly responsible for creating an entire network of mass murderers! And the actor portraying the latest baddie to threaten the "Criminal Minds" landscape entertains his own ideas about what makes Mr. Voit so treacherous.
NCIS Fans Can't Help But Hate E.J. Barrett's Character
Poor Sarah Jane Morris. The actor played Special Agent Erica Jane "E.J." Barrett over eight episodes on the long-running CBS series "NCIS." Despite her lengthy presence on the show, it appears she was not a fan favorite. The opposite, in fact, seems to be true. E.J. first appeared on "NCIS"...
Looking At Joe Mantegna Standing Next To His Criminal Minds Cardboard Cutout Really Makes It Clear How Long This Show Has Been Around
Joe Mantegna stood next to a cardboard cutout of himself from the early seasons of Criminal Minds, and it makes it clear how long the show has been around.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Blue Bloods Fans Can Thank Tom Selleck For The Abigail Baker We Know And Love
Tom Selleck could have been forgiven for resting on his laurels when he joined "Blue Bloods." By the time the offer to play New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan came along, Selleck had already dominated TV with the original "Magnum P.I." and several "Jesse Stone" movies. With an ensemble that includes pros like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan and a role that didn't require Selleck to throw his body around like he did on "Magnum P.I." "Blue Bloods" could have been a cushy gig to top off an impressive career.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
The One Story The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Hoped Had More Screen Time
Most sitcoms in the modern era often utilize various archetypes that characters fall into. One of the more popular archetypes implemented in contemporary comedies is the "sad sack" personality, which is a role defined by pessimism, depression, and self-deprecation. Sad sacks do not see their inherent value and are often the butt of many jokes. Some popular sad sacks include Ted Buckland (Sam Lloyd) from "Scrubs," Michael Scott's archnemesis Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) from "The Office," and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) from "The Big Bang Theory."
Helen Mirren Recalls The Fascinating Train Ride That Swayed Her Decision To Join 1923
There isn't much denying that the "Yellowstone" franchise has given us many strong female characters. These stories take place in the American West, after all, and as Elsa (Isabel May) reminds us several times throughout "1883," nobody of any gender is going to survive if they aren't a certain amount of tough. And as we've all learned by now, Dutton women continue to be tough well into the 21st century.
Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati Admires Kim's Feminine Toughness
Marina Squerciati's Kimberly Burgess, more commonly known as Kim or Burge, is one of the main characters on "Chicago P.D." starring in nearly 200 episodes of the series since it began in 2014. As an official with the Chicago Police Department in the Intelligence Section, Kim is influential among her peers and known for having a heart of gold. She hates to see people in need not get help and, despite her status as an officer of the law, she understands that the law isn't always fair or just.
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
Skinamarink Director Shot The Viral Horror Film In The Halls Of His Own Childhood Home
Not since the first "Paranormal Activity" has a horror film captivated the attention of the internet like "Skinamarink." Directed by Canadian filmmaker Kyle Edward Ball, "Skinamarink" follows two siblings who wake up to find out that their home has no doors or windows. With their parents also missing, the two children navigate their maze-like home in a bid to survive. Shot on a budget of $15,000 (via Edmonton Journal), the film debuted at the Fantasia International Film Festival where it was lauded for its inventive narrative and creepy visuals. In a positive review from /Film, critic Matt Donato praised Ball for "channeling childhood fears with marvelous rawness."
Why The DVD Sarah Borrows In The Last Of Us Episode 1 Means So Much To Hard-Core Fans
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 1. Video game adaptations are always rife with Easter eggs that only the most eagle-eyed of fans will pick up, though some of these nods can be a bit more overt than others. In the 1995 "Mortal Kombat" movie, the iconic line "get over here" is lifted directly from the video game. Likewise, 1993's "Super Mario Bros." movie is filled with references to the video game, like a windup bomb-omb, boots that allow the protagonists to launch into the air, and even a Devolution Gun that looks surprisingly similar to the Super Nintendo's Super Scope peripheral.
The Last Of Us' Premiere Somehow Makes The Game's Intro Even More Heart-Shattering
If you're familiar with the game it's based on, you already know that the very first episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" begins by setting up the universe in a particularly heartbreaking way. You also know that Joel's (Pedro Pascal) daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker) is doomed from the moment she appears onscreen. Still, before "The Last of Us" moves to its amazing apocalyptic setting, we get to spend some time with her.
The Office's Zach Woods Sort-Of Resonates With Gabe's Awkwardness
Whether it's for TV or film, actors have many different processes that they go through in order to connect with the character they are about to portray. One thing that is a known tactic is to bridge personalities between the actor and character in any way possible. Simply put, it's best for them to find qualities of the fictional person that they are about to play that resonate with them on a personal level. Zach Woods, who played Gabe Lewis on "The Office," locked into exactly what makes his character tick, and he discovered parts of himself within that analysis.
Cary Elwes Admits He Was A Fanboy Stepping Foot On Set Of Stranger Things
In Season 3 of "Stranger Things," Cary Elwes plays the corrupt Mayor Larry Kline, a superficial politician who's more interested in putting on a good show for the voters than he is in helping his constituents. Elwes, like Winona Ryder and Sean Astin, was a huge star in the '80s, the decade the show takes place in, and he starred in one of the great comedies of that decade, "The Princess Bride." His presence in the season acts as yet another callback to the era of big hair and shoulder pads.
John Viener Says The Family Guy Cast Isn't 'Big On Improv'
1999 will go down in history as the year that animator Seth MacFarlane finally got his big break in the television world. That year, his adult animated sitcom "Family Guy" hit the airwaves for the first time, welcoming viewers into the colorful and absurd town of Quahog, Rhode Island. While the series wound up canceled in 2002, it eventually returned from beyond the grave a few years later to become a true television powerhouse. As such, it's regarded as one of the most influential adult cartoons of all time.
Hollywood Is Still Sleeping On Joe Abercrombie's First Law Series (& Why That's An Epic Mistake)
In recent years — well, decades at this point — fantasy fans have been enjoying a continuous stream of live-action adaptations of their favorite works. From "Harry Potter" to "The Wheel of Time," book series after book series have made their way to screens big and small. Fantasy-friendly shows like "Stranger Things" have sung the praises of formerly nerdy activities like role-playing games. Paramount+ is betting big on "Dungeons & Dragons" despite the fact that "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" isn't even out yet. All in all, it's pretty clear that Hollywood is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to adapting cool (and potentially lucrative) fantasy series.
The Last Of Us Makes Significant Changes To Ellie And Marlene's Relationship (& Why This Could Be Trouble)
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 1. As Neil Druckman, the creator of "The Last of Us," told Nerd Reactor in 2013, "For the origins of the game, the high[-]level goal was to see if we can do a whole game based on a relationship. We started the story with two characters who don't know each other, barely even like each other. Through game play, through story, through art, through music, and by the end of it, you as a player will totally buy that these characters are willing to do anything and everything for each other."
