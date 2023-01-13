ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

EXPLAINER: Biden inaction, mixed signals on death penalty

President Joe Biden campaigned on a pledge to work toward abolishing federal capital punishment. But his Justice Department continues to press for the death penalty in certain cases — even as a moratorium means no federal executions are likely to happen anytime soon. Advocates for abolishing capital punishment say mixed signals from the administration and silence from Biden drives home that the Democrat has not made good on his campaign promises that so raised their hopes. U.S. prosecutors this month opened a capital trial against Sayfullo Saipov, who killed eight people in an attack on a New York City bicycle path.
KEYT

White House defends releasing incomplete information about classified documents

The White House offered its most robust — if still extremely limited — explanation of why it has repeatedly released incomplete information about classified documents located in President Joe Biden’s private office and home, insisting Tuesday that protecting the Justice Department’s investigation means restricting which details can be released publicly.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Harris to push abortion fight in Florida on Roe anniversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Florida on Sunday to speak about abortion on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. It’s a bitter historical milestone for the Biden administration after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back the national right to abortion last year. Harris has led the White House’s focus on reproductive rights, and her speech is intended to signal that the administration isn’t giving up on the issue now that the midterm elections are over.
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

US has moved munitions stored in Israel for use by Ukraine

The United States has transferred American munitions stored in Israel for use in Ukraine and plans to send more soon, US and Israeli officials told CNN Wednesday. A US official told CNN they have moved “some” of the 300,000 155-millimeter shells that the US and Israel agreed would be transferred, and that there are plans to move the remaining amount in the coming weeks.
KEYT

US won’t seek death penalty for alleged Texas Walmart gunman

Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a West Texas Walmart in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice disclosed the decision not to pursue capital punishment against Patrick Crusius in a one-sentence notice filed Tuesday with the federal court in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KEYT

Lesion removed from Jill Biden’s eyelid was non-cancerous

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lesion removed by surgeons last week from first lady Jill Biden’s left eyelid was a non-cancerous growth, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, said Wednesday. O’Connor said in a memo released by the White House that a biopsy showed that the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Two-year sentence for Hawaii woman’s Trump lobbying scheme

HONOLULU (AP) — An American consultant has been sentenced to two years in prison for an illicit effort to lobby the former Trump administration. Prosecutors say Nickie Mali Lum Davis and other tried to use back channels to influence U.S. government officials to drop an investigation into the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund — and to attempt to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the U.S. In 2020, Davis pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The federal judge ordered Davis to report to the Bureau of Prisons on April 14.
HAWAII STATE
KEYT

Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange the Justice Department says evaded U.S. regulations and became a haven for proceeds of criminal activity has been arrested. Federal officials say Anatoly Legkodymov was arrested Tuesday in Miami and was due in court Wednesday on a charge of conducting an unlicensed money transmitting business. Prosecutors allege his China-based cryptocurrency exchange, Bizlato, did not implement required anti-money-laundering safeguards and required only minimal identification from its users. The charge Legkodymov faces carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison upon conviction. Legkodymov is in custody, and it’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
MIAMI, FL
KEYT

Guatemala ups persecution of those who pursued the corrupt

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Guatemalan government’s effort to undo more than a decade of United Nations-backed anti-corruption work has moved beyond its borders, in what experts say is an election year attempt to assure conservative voters its like won’t be seen again. Guatemalan prosecutors announced their intention to pursue legal action against Colombian Iván Velásquez who led the U.N.’s anticorruption mission in Guatemala. Velásquez is now Colombia’s defense minister and under his guidance, prosecutors that the U.N. helped train dealt blow after blow to Guatemalan corruption over 12 years until the government refused to renew their mandate in 2019.
KEYT

Montana lawmaker seeks to overturn abortion ruling

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana legislature is considering a proposal that would would interpret the state’s constitutional right to privacy to mean that it does not protect the right to an abortion, a move that would echo others in several states to severely restrict or ban abortion. Sen. Keith Regier, the proposal’s sponsor, argued during a committee hearing Tuesday that the phrase “individual privacy” in the state Constitution should also refer to unborn babies that are individuals who have rights that should not be infringed upon. State efforts to regulate abortion became more urgent after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June — in the Dobbs v. Jackson case — to leave abortion rights up to the states.
MONTANA STATE
KEYT

Nobel laureate Maria Ressa cleared by Philippine court of tax evasion

A Philippine court on Wednesday acquitted Nobel laureate Maria Ressa of tax evasion, ending a raft of legal hearings against the veteran Filipino-American journalist that she said were “politically motivated.”. Ressa, CEO and founder of news site Rappler and a former CNN bureau chief, was cleared of four counts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy