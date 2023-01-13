Police reclassify death of 51-year-old man as homicide after autopsy

Police are investigating a man's death as a homicide, though they've released no details about his injuries.

Police and fire medics responded to a call of a "found body" on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. at the 3500 block of Manley Drive. Maurice Young, 51, was found with fatal injuries and pronounced dead.

The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. Montgomery Police Major Saba Coleman said Thursday that police have since reclassified the death as a homicide.

No further information was available.