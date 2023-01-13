ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

500 Black Tuxedos event returns to Milwaukee this weekend

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyznG_0kDsidEH00

The 500 Black Tuxedos event is returning to Milwaukee this weekend, providing young men in the area with a day of mentorship and fine dining.

The event, scheduled for Saturday at the Italian Community Center near the lakefront, was created by Andre Lee Ellis. He has a mission of helping as many young boys as possible experience stepping out in a tuxedo for a night on the town.

Related: 500 Black Tuxedos event seeking men to sponsor, inspire Milwaukee's youth

More than 200 men will be taking part in the event and will walk the streets of Milwaukee in unity. Registration for the event was $100, which pays for the tuxedo rental for a young man in the community.

Torrences House of Threads helps dress boys, men

Men taking part in the event will be served breakfast at North Division High School, receive haircuts and grooming, hear speeches from keynote speakers and the founders of the event, and get official photos in tuxedos.

For more information on the event and for the full itinerary, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 36, dies in Menomonee Falls crash

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 36-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a crash that happened on I-41 in Menomonee Falls. It happened Saturday, Jan. 14, around 2:45 a.m., on the Main Street off-ramp of I-41 northbound. Officials say the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Life-saving measures were...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine Man on track to walk again after horrifying crash in 2018

It’s now been 4 years since William “Bill” Martin, a former Racine Horlick High School teacher, was involved in a serious crash in Caledonia that nearly took his life and took his wife’s life. Now he’s trying to regain his independence and mobility, and has made remarkable strides.
RACINE, WI
foodgressing.com

Valentine’s Day Milwaukee 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Milwaukee 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MLK Day Milwaukee parking, garbage collection changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Jan. 16. Reminder: Collection...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy