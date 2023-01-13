Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
📺 An Aspen Outfitting Birthday!
It's Jarrod Hollinger's birthday! But don't worry about getting him a present because he giving you one instead! Jarrod tells Jon all about it on top of Aspen Mountain.
Aspen Daily News
Ireland: The bad old days and the good new ones
Many of us are asking if Aspen has lost its soul. Today we engage in pseudo-scientific, completely subjective analyses of whether it was worth it. So, let’s look at some of the changes over the last 40 or so years since I got here — recognizing all the while that most of what divides the good and the bad old days is according to when we arrived, our arrivals all marking the end of a golden era, whether you got here in 1979 or a few months ago.
Aspen Daily News
New writers workshop for veterans comes to Glenwood Springs
The Western Slope Veterans Coalition is offering a new writers workshop series open to veterans and their families. The first workshop will be held this Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the WSVC Resource Center in Glenwood Springs and is free of charge. Additional workshops are scheduled for Feb. 1, Feb. 15 and March 1, with more dates to be determined in the future based on attendance and feedback.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Jan. 16
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This five-bedroom home with a historic barn occupies 2.45 acres of paradise along the Roaring Fork River. $35,000,000. Low. Aspen. This 347-square-foot condo in the...
Aspen Daily News
Guest Commentary: How resorts can honor MLK’s legacy on and beyond the slopes
This weekend, two of us — both lifelong skiers, one Black, one white — were having a conversation about what the ski industry owes Dr. King. Typically, resorts like ours will post something on their social media, quote from his dream speech, and then ... well, then we go about our business of reaping the rewards of a lucrative long weekend.
Aspen Daily News
Ask a Broker: What separates the Aspen market from other markets in the U.S.?
I think this question is on all of our minds when we read newspaper articles about record-breaking sales, like the penthouse that sold last December in downtown Aspen for $7,545 per square foot — with a sale price of $25.875 million, $9 million more than the seller paid for the property only a few months prior. A record for a listing price was also broken last year when a home on Aspen Mountain went on the market for $100 million.
Aspen Daily News
2022 passenger totals not far from the 2019 record at Aspen airport
2022 was not quite a record year for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport as total passenger numbers trailed those achieved in pre-pandemic year 2019 by 2.3%, according to an email update from Bill Tomcich, liaison between local stakeholders and the commercial airlines serving the market. However, last year solidly took the...
Aspen Daily News
Margo: Champagne wishes and powder dreams: Playing hostess, Aspen-style
I fall asleep in all my clothes at 8:30 when I put Levi to bed, crashing hard into a dreamless slumber, my body so heavy and still it’s like I’m sinking into a bottomless sea. I wake up three hours later hot and disoriented, peeling off my sweatpants and socks and managing to get into an oversized T-shirt before staggering back into bed and not moving for another 10 hours.
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Jan. 16
Results: Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series kicks off 42nd season. Aspen Snowmass kicked off its 2023 Town Race Series on Ajax on Saturday with 30 registered competitors hitting the slalom on the North American trail, followed by a Giant Slalom at Snowmass on Sunday. Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club coach...
Aspen Daily News
Perry Will ready to roll up sleeves for Western Slope after appointment to state Senate District 5
Perry Will was devastated when he lost a reelection bid for the Colorado House District 57 seat in November, but the New Castle Republican credits his wife with making him stick to his mantra: Lick your wounds for a day after something bad happens and then move on. The advice...
Aspen Daily News
Concerns over bridge project proposal take center stage
In a joint work session on Tuesday, members of the Aspen City Council and the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners dove into a discussion on the Castle Creek Bridge and transportation on Highway 82. Following a presentation to the commissioners from city staff on Jan. 10, Tuesday’s meeting served as...
Aspen Daily News
County and city electeds to meet jointly on Tuesday
There’ll be a lot to discuss when members of the Aspen City Council and Pitkin Board of County Commissioners get together for a joint meeting on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the county’s administration building. A presentation is scheduled on the county’s relatively new program designed to increase...
Aspen Daily News
$1M in grants advance Basalt solar, Midland Avenue projects
Basalt has scored more than $1 million in grants to jumpstart two major projects this spring — an overhaul of Midland Avenue and installation of small solar farms scattered about town. The town government received a $500,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation to help fund its Midland...
Aspen Daily News
Bad money management
The $1.1 million investment for solar panels in Basalt will only break even after 33 years. The town saves $33,000 per year? Can’t someone come up with a better project that has a better return on investment? If they last 33 years, they will have to be replaced. This is not good money management.
Comments / 0