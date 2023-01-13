ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

Deadline Extended: Mergers & Acquisitions Awards 2023

The deadline for D CEO’s Mergers & Acquisitions Awards, presented in partnership with the Association for Corporate Growth, has been extended to Jan. 27, 2023. All entries must be made online at this site. The program honors top mergers and acquisitions deals, and the dealmakers behind them, in Dallas-Fort...
dmagazine.com

Meet the 500: Warren Tranquada

After more than 13 years with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Warren Tranquada moved to North Texas in May 2022 to take the top spot at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. In making the move, he cited Dallas’ national reputation as a thriving cultural hub. Tranquada takes the helm at a time when the pandemic has forced performing arts organizations to rethink what it means to appeal to visitors and patrons. “We learned that audiences wanted to be more engaged with artists, the arts, and each other,” he says. “We can use that going forward to create much more meaningful experiences.”
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (1/18/23)

City Might Be Giving You a Refund On Your Sanitation Bill. The rollout of the new trash pickup program has been such a pain that the city is considering kicking some money back to residents. It’s just being discussed at the moment, but it would appear that folks who had to wait over a week for a pickup would be eligible. Homeowners pay $35.81 a month for trash and recycling services.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Dallas Historical Society Celebrates 100 Years of Collecting the City’s Artifacts

George Bannerman Dealey thought any city worth its salt needed a historical society. It was 1922, and the founder and longtime publisher of the Dallas Morning News noticed many of Dallas’ founders were beginning to die, leaving behind few public records of their lives. So, Dealey held a dinner with around 100 of the city’s most prominent residents, and the Dallas Historical Society was born. Today, it remains headquartered in the legendary Hall of State in Fair Park.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

For Takeout Turkish Pastries, Visit This Garland Industrial Park

For the last five days, I’ve been breakfasting off a haul of takeout pastries from Noor-Sha Cafe, a new Turkish bakery in Garland. I’ve pulled apart buttery coils of cheese-filled pastry and twisted open sesame-covered breads. It’s been a good week. Noor-Sha Cafe is something between a...
GARLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy