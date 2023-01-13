After more than 13 years with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Warren Tranquada moved to North Texas in May 2022 to take the top spot at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. In making the move, he cited Dallas’ national reputation as a thriving cultural hub. Tranquada takes the helm at a time when the pandemic has forced performing arts organizations to rethink what it means to appeal to visitors and patrons. “We learned that audiences wanted to be more engaged with artists, the arts, and each other,” he says. “We can use that going forward to create much more meaningful experiences.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO