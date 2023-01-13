ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

State's attorney: Rockford police officer's use of deadly force justified in shooting

By Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qWWq_0kDsiOBU00

The Rockford police officer who shot and killed a Rockford man last fall won't be charged.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office announced Friday officer Alexander Stone's actions were justified in the deadly Sept. 1 shooting .

Stone fired four shots at Peter Jaeger inside Jaeger’s home at 4175 Linden Road after Jaeger confronted officers while holding a gun, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jaeger was given medical treatment at the scene and was later transported to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Jaegar died from gunshot wounds to his chest. An autopsy also found Jaegar's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit for drivers in Illinois, according to the state's attorney's office.

Watch: Body camera footage of man being shot, killed by Rockford police released

Officers were dispatched to the home when a caller, identified as Jaeger’s wife, phoned 911 saying her husband was being verbally abusive toward her.

The domestic disturbance escalated and the woman locked herself in the bathroom and waited for police to arrive.

“Guess what I’m going to do,” Peter Jaeger is heard saying while his wife was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. “I’m going to pull my gun out, and I’m going to do suicide by cop. When I see flashing lights come up, I’m going to open fire, and then I’m going to be dead.”

According to police, officers arrived on scene at 8:30 p.m. and set up a perimeter around the home. Officers entered the home at 8:36 p.m. after hearing the woman scream.

In body cam footage from two different police officers, police are heard shouting at Jaeger to show his hands before four gunshots are fired.

"Based upon the evidence reviewed and the applicable legal standards, officer Stone's use of deadly force was justified and thus no criminal charges will be filed in this case," State's Attorney Hanley said in a news release.

The shooting was investigated by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: State's attorney: Rockford police officer's use of deadly force justified in shooting

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Identity of Woman Killed at Illinois Meat Shop Revealed

The woman who was shot and killed after an altercation at Pinnon Meats yesterday (Wednesday) has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office. According to the press release, the shooting victim is 63-year-old Peggy Anderson of Rockford who died of a gunshot wound. According to the report from Chief...
ROCKFORD, IL
stoughtonnews.com

Two arrests made during multi-department operation

Two men were arrested on a variety of charges on Thursday, Jan. 12 during a joint law enforcement operation involving multiple departments, including the Stoughton Police Department. According to a Thursday, Jan. 12 news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, over the past several years, county law enforcement agencies...
STOUGHTON, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Monroe Shooting

A man’s arrested in southern Wisconsin after police say he shot a gun into a home. Police in Monroe say someone reported bullets being fired into their home near 16th Street and 15th Avenue Tuesday night. Police say John Frediu was arrested at the scene on several charges including...
MONROE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One person dies in crash after fleeing from police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — One person is dead following a crash near Fort Atkinson late Friday night. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped to check on a car parked near the intersection of County Road Q and County Road B in the Town of Aztalan shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, according to a press release. After the deputy contacted...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
KWQC

Union: 5 inmates captured after escape from USP Thomson prison camp

THOMSON, Illinois (KWQC) - Five inmates were captured after escaping from the USP Thomson prison camp last week according to AFGE 4070, the union representing workers at USP Thomson. The union says some of the inmates went to a local hotel after escaping. The union alleges that Warden Thomas Bergami...
THOMSON, IL
WIFR

Two dead in murder-suicide in Poplar Grove

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Poplar Grove, Ill. Just before midnight, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the 200 block of Thornhill Drive for a domestic violence call. According to Boone County Sheriff Scott Yunk, the 9-1-1 call came from inside the home.
POPLAR GROVE, IL
nbc15.com

JPD: Woman smears blood all over Janesville officer’s face

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville woman is accused of deliberately smearing blood across the face of a police officer who was trying to take her into custody Tuesday night. While the woman allegedly used her finger to cover the officer’s face, nose, and lips, investigators believe she was aiming for the officer’s mouth.
JANESVILLE, WI
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy