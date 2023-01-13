ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

IAEA plans "continuous presence" at all Ukraine nuclear power plants "to help prevent a nuclear accident" amid Russia's war

By Pamela Falk
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Killings of journalists and media workers surged 50% in 2022, U.N. says

Killings of journalists and other media workers jumped 50% in 2022, with an average of one journalist killed every four days, according to new figures released by the United Nations. Statistics from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Observatory (UNESCO) of killed journalists released Monday showed that a...
CBS News

Ukraine hit with new barrage of Russian missile strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned what he called the Russian people's "cowardly silence" following a deadly missile strike on an apartment building in the city of Dnipro. At least 30 people were killed and dozens wounded. Debora Patta reports.
CBS News

Cyprus: Searching for the money of Russian oligarchs

After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies responded with sanctions targeting companies, oligarchs and officials with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Headlines trumpeted the trophies of Russian oligarchs seized throughout Europe - yachts in Italy, villas in the south of France and priceless art...
CBS News

CBS News

589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy