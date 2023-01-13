IAEA plans "continuous presence" at all Ukraine nuclear power plants "to help prevent a nuclear accident" amid Russia's war

Read full article on original website
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Russian President Vladimir Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically wound up creating one by proxy through his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a former US Army general said. Putin, who first ascended to the presidency in 1999, has had a long-standing "fear" about a...
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
Russia launches deadly strike on Ukrainian civilians
Dozens of people, including children, were killed over the weekend in a Russian attack on an apartment building in Dnipro. Debora Patta has the latest.
Killings of journalists and media workers surged 50% in 2022, U.N. says
Killings of journalists and other media workers jumped 50% in 2022, with an average of one journalist killed every four days, according to new figures released by the United Nations. Statistics from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Observatory (UNESCO) of killed journalists released Monday showed that a...
Ukraine hit with new barrage of Russian missile strikes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned what he called the Russian people's "cowardly silence" following a deadly missile strike on an apartment building in the city of Dnipro. At least 30 people were killed and dozens wounded. Debora Patta reports.
Russian missile strike kills at least 30
A search for survivors continues after a missile strike on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least 30 people. Debora Patta has more.
Cyprus: Searching for the money of Russian oligarchs
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies responded with sanctions targeting companies, oligarchs and officials with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Headlines trumpeted the trophies of Russian oligarchs seized throughout Europe - yachts in Italy, villas in the south of France and priceless art...
