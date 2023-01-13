The second half of the January transfer market is about to begin. There will still be lots of movement because many clubs are busy with negotiations these days. Chelsea have been really busy over the weekend as they completed an incredible signing as Mykhailo Mudryk joined the club from Shakhtar Donetsk; a mad negotiation with Arsenal leading the race for weeks, submitting €70 million bid plus €25 million in add-ons on Thursday, and then, despite player's preference, the Gunners missed out on Mudryk because of a Chelsea mission to meet with Shakhtar, reach an agreement on a €100 million package and then meet with Mudryk agents to get the deal sealed also on player side. It was an incredible turnaround with Mudryk to sign a deal valid until June 2030 with an important salary. Chelsea were able to change his mind in one day.

