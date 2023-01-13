Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Tottenham fan kicks Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in back after drama-filled end to Premier League clash
After winning the North London Derby against Tottenham by a 2-0 score on Sunday, Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a Spurs fan right after the final whistle. The 24-year-old goalkeeper had a little dispute with Brazilian striker Richarlison and things got tenser when Ramsdale was kicked by a fan from the stands as he went to collect his water bottle behind the goal. A scuffle ensued as the fan moved back into the stands and more players got involved.
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Trossard, Raphinha, Neves, Fresneda, Henrique, Cantwell, Gerrard, Moyes
Arsenal have been offered Brighton and Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, 28, who is set to leave the Seagulls this month. (Independent) Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min) Barcelona have put a 100m euro (£88.7m) price...
CBS Sports
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona score: Xavi's men dominate El Clasico as Gavi, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski score
It was a one-sided affair where Barca were as sharp as they've been all season. After winning everything there is to win as a player for Barcelona, Xavi has won his first trophy as manager of the club in a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. It's a victory that shows both that Barcelona are back and that their academy approach is bearing fruit at the highest levels again with Gavi having a goal and two assists to match Robert Lewandowski's goal and an assist.
BBC
Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona: Gavi stars as Xavi secures first trophy with Spanish Super Cup win
Xavi claimed his first trophy as Barcelona manager after a comfortable victory over rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. The La Liga leaders dominated the match in Saudi Arabia and took the lead when 18-year-old Gavi fired in from Robert Lewandowski's pass. Lewandowski struck just before half...
BBC
Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season
Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings
Here are your Liverpool ratings for their terrible 3-0 defeat to Brighton in yesterday's Premier League match.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
Watch: Jack Grealish scores for Manchester City Vs Manchester United
Watch Jack Grealish score for Manchester City in the Manchester Derby.
MATCHDAY: Gunners-Spurs in London derby; PSG stars reunited
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal takes on Tottenham in the north London derby in a latest test of its Premier League title credentials. Arsenal’s draw with Newcastle in its last league match was the first time it dropped points since October. Tottenham is looking to strengthen its challenge for Champions League qualification. Graham Potter is in desperate need of a win when his Chelsea team hosts Crystal Palace, while Newcastle faces Fulham.
PHOTO: Ellis Simms caught up in angry Everton fan protests
Ellis Simms does NOT look like he's particularly enjoying being back at Everton after Sunderland loan.
Arsenal Move Eight Points Clear Of Manchester City
Manchester City have fallen even further behind the league leaders Arsenal after The Gunners beat their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
Report: No Breakthrough Between Chelsea And PSV For Noni Madueke
There is yet to be a breakthrough in the negotiations between Chelsea and PSV for Noni Madueke.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, White, Shaw, Moreno, Odegaard, Saka, Rashford
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Eddie Howe’s gritty Newcastle won’t win hearts but silverware is in reach | Jonathan Wilson
The cherubic figure is gone as he helps transform his new club from serial strugglers into well-organised, battling contenders
"A Real Low Point" - Jordan Henderson Responds After Brighton Embarrassment
Liverpool’s captain responded following Liverpool’s 3-0 thrashing at the AMEX Stadium to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Cantwell, Tillman, Moyes, Nisbet, Pitu, Melkersen
Alexi Pitu, who was linked with a move to Rangers last week, would love to play for the Ibrox club and reunite with former team-mate Ianis Hagi, but the 20-year-old winger says he is concentrating on playing for Farul Constanta, the Romanian club owned by the latter's father, Gheorge. (Daily Record)
What is Sunderland's strongest back four?
Sunderland have plenty of good options in defence, but what would be the strongest four?
CBS Sports
Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go: How Chelsea landed Mykhailo Mudryk; Barcelona and Atleti near Memphis deal
The second half of the January transfer market is about to begin. There will still be lots of movement because many clubs are busy with negotiations these days. Chelsea have been really busy over the weekend as they completed an incredible signing as Mykhailo Mudryk joined the club from Shakhtar Donetsk; a mad negotiation with Arsenal leading the race for weeks, submitting €70 million bid plus €25 million in add-ons on Thursday, and then, despite player's preference, the Gunners missed out on Mudryk because of a Chelsea mission to meet with Shakhtar, reach an agreement on a €100 million package and then meet with Mudryk agents to get the deal sealed also on player side. It was an incredible turnaround with Mudryk to sign a deal valid until June 2030 with an important salary. Chelsea were able to change his mind in one day.
Report: Mykhailo Mudryk To Chelsea Will Be Completed On Sunday
The deal to bring Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea will be completed on Sunday after both clubs came to an agreement earlier today.
Comments / 0