ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Tottenham fan kicks Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in back after drama-filled end to Premier League clash

After winning the North London Derby against Tottenham by a 2-0 score on Sunday, Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a Spurs fan right after the final whistle. The 24-year-old goalkeeper had a little dispute with Brazilian striker Richarlison and things got tenser when Ramsdale was kicked by a fan from the stands as he went to collect his water bottle behind the goal. A scuffle ensued as the fan moved back into the stands and more players got involved.
CBS Sports

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona score: Xavi's men dominate El Clasico as Gavi, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski score

It was a one-sided affair where Barca were as sharp as they've been all season. After winning everything there is to win as a player for Barcelona, Xavi has won his first trophy as manager of the club in a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. It's a victory that shows both that Barcelona are back and that their academy approach is bearing fruit at the highest levels again with Gavi having a goal and two assists to match Robert Lewandowski's goal and an assist.
BBC

Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season

Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Gunners-Spurs in London derby; PSG stars reunited

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal takes on Tottenham in the north London derby in a latest test of its Premier League title credentials. Arsenal’s draw with Newcastle in its last league match was the first time it dropped points since October. Tottenham is looking to strengthen its challenge for Champions League qualification. Graham Potter is in desperate need of a win when his Chelsea team hosts Crystal Palace, while Newcastle faces Fulham.
CBS Sports

Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go: How Chelsea landed Mykhailo Mudryk; Barcelona and Atleti near Memphis deal

The second half of the January transfer market is about to begin. There will still be lots of movement because many clubs are busy with negotiations these days. Chelsea have been really busy over the weekend as they completed an incredible signing as Mykhailo Mudryk joined the club from Shakhtar Donetsk; a mad negotiation with Arsenal leading the race for weeks, submitting €70 million bid plus €25 million in add-ons on Thursday, and then, despite player's preference, the Gunners missed out on Mudryk because of a Chelsea mission to meet with Shakhtar, reach an agreement on a €100 million package and then meet with Mudryk agents to get the deal sealed also on player side. It was an incredible turnaround with Mudryk to sign a deal valid until June 2030 with an important salary. Chelsea were able to change his mind in one day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy