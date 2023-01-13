ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Reno

Nevada Congressman Mark Amodei appointed House Appropriations Subcommittee Chair

Nevada Representative Mark Amodei was appointed to serve as the Chairman of the Legislative Branch Subcommittee on the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations. Representative Mark Amodei issued a statement on Wednesday after the appointment, saying. “It is an honor to be appointed to Chair the House Appropriations Legislative Branch Subcommittee....
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

West Virginia, Walgreens reach $83M opioid settlement

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A settlement has been reached between West Virginia and Walgreens in a case alleging the pharmacy chain contributed to an oversupply of opioids in the state, officials announced Wednesday. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office reached a settlement for $83 million...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy