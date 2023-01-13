ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Shore News Network

New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams

Jennie Taer on January 16, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – During a visit to El Paso, Texas, over the weekend, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that his city had “no room” for illegal immigrants. A news conference held in the border city Sunday by Adams stressed the misinformation spreading that illegal migrants can obtain housing and employment in New York City. In the past, the Mayor of New York City has expressed concern over the increase in illegal migrants arriving on transports sent by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Governor The post New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

George Santos introduced himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ in resurfaced 2019 video

He’s not Jewish, he didn’t go to ritzy New York City schools and apparently he sometimes goes by a secret alias. Controversial Congressman George Santos introduced himself as “Anthony Devolder” during a Q&A session at a 2019 “Walk Away LGBT” event in NYC, a resurfaced video of the event shows. “So my name is Anthony Devolder. I’m a New York City resident. I recently founded a group called United for Trump. So if you guys want to follow, that would be awesome,” Santos can be seen saying in the clip. Santos, whose claims his full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos, curiously decided...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New social media campaign to track Congressman Santos

Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens' district office for embattled Republican Congressman George Santos. New social media campaign to track Congressman Santos. Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens' district office for embattled Republican Congressman...
BROOKLYN, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

A decade after the SAFE Act, gun policy polarization continues

It was hailed for being a bipartisan compromise, a first-in-the nation law approved not by Congress in Washington, but by a statehouse in Albany in the wake of a mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school. The SAFE Act's passage a decade later seems like a relic from a very...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Idled NYC educators do nothing but sign in remotely, even from Europe

This is where the rubber meets the living room. Scores of New York City educators removed from public schools and put in “rubber rooms” — the infamous spaces where those under investigation or awaiting disciplinary trials are held — have been sent home to report remotely, The Post has learned. The suspended staffers, while fully paid, are required to do nothing but sign in and out by email and “stay in the NYC area.” Most comply with the rule, but a few defiantly jetted to Germany and the West Indies, a high school teacher awaiting a disciplinary hearing told The Post....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed

Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000

BRONX, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
BUFFALO, NY

