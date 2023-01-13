Read full article on original website
New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams
Jennie Taer on January 16, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – During a visit to El Paso, Texas, over the weekend, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that his city had “no room” for illegal immigrants. A news conference held in the border city Sunday by Adams stressed the misinformation spreading that illegal migrants can obtain housing and employment in New York City. In the past, the Mayor of New York City has expressed concern over the increase in illegal migrants arriving on transports sent by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Governor The post New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC mayor Adams calling for 'coordinated effort' from mayors dealing with migrant crisis
Mayor Adams says he will be in D.C. this week speaking to the America Conference of Mayors -- many who are also grappling with a migrant surge. He is raising the issue to them on how they can develop a coordinated effort.
27east.com
Carter No Longer Taking Southampton Village Police Chief Post; Trustees Blame the Mayor
Anthony Carter, the Southampton Village Board majority’s pick to be the village’s next chief of police starting in March, is no longer taking the position. Village Board members Gina Arresta,... more. The State Legislature’s LIPA Commission will hold a public hearing on Friday, January 20, at ... by...
Yonkers teacher Margaret Fountain-Coleman announces mayoral candidacy
If elected mayor, Fountain-Coleman said she would address living costs and ensure that Yonkers is a more affordable place to live for all people.
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Lawmakers Weigh Investigation into Jewish University over $230 Million in State Funding
New York state senators threatened an investigation Wednesday into allegations that Yeshiva University misrepresented itself to receive $230 million in state funding, according to a letter sent to the Jewish school. Yeshiva is currently embroiled in a lawsuit regarding the school’s refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an...
George Santos introduced himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ in resurfaced 2019 video
He’s not Jewish, he didn’t go to ritzy New York City schools and apparently he sometimes goes by a secret alias. Controversial Congressman George Santos introduced himself as “Anthony Devolder” during a Q&A session at a 2019 “Walk Away LGBT” event in NYC, a resurfaced video of the event shows. “So my name is Anthony Devolder. I’m a New York City resident. I recently founded a group called United for Trump. So if you guys want to follow, that would be awesome,” Santos can be seen saying in the clip. Santos, whose claims his full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos, curiously decided...
Meet The 2 Largest Landowners In New York State
Have you ever wondered who owns the most land in New York State? Is it a private family, or a business?. A website called World Population Review has pretty up to date information and stats on land owners around the world. Approximately 72% of land in the United States is...
pix11.com
New social media campaign to track Congressman Santos
Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens' district office for embattled Republican Congressman George Santos. New social media campaign to track Congressman Santos. Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens' district office for embattled Republican Congressman...
nystateofpolitics.com
A decade after the SAFE Act, gun policy polarization continues
It was hailed for being a bipartisan compromise, a first-in-the nation law approved not by Congress in Washington, but by a statehouse in Albany in the wake of a mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school. The SAFE Act's passage a decade later seems like a relic from a very...
Mayor Adams Says He’ll Work With Congressman George Santos
Calls continue to grow for Congressman George Santos to resign, but Mayor Adams says he’s going to work him.
Billionaire landlord Ken Griffin pushes NYC mayor to fix crime
Billionaire landlord and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin urged New York City Mayor Eric Adams to fix crime and keep businesses from leaving the Big Apple.
yonkerstimes.com
Damon Maher Not Running for Reelection to County Board; Rumored to Be Running for New Rochelle Mayor
Westchester County Legislator Damon Maher announced on Jan. 12 that he will not be running for reelection to the BOL this year, 2023. All 17 seats on the BOL are up for reelection this November. In a statement, Maher said, “I will not be running for reelection to the Westchester...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Red-Flag Orders Skyrocket in New York City After State Strengthened Gun Laws
One night this past May, a father and son sat inside a Midtown Manhattan German beer hall chatting when the son began to grow furious for no apparent reason. Suddenly he exploded: “I will kill you with this beer glass. I will smash your head and face,” he yelled at his father.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will Cost
For months, New York Mayor Eric Adams has talked about migrants who arrived in the city. From hotels to tents, to the migrant center, this is becoming ss bigger problem for him to manage going into 2023.
Idled NYC educators do nothing but sign in remotely, even from Europe
This is where the rubber meets the living room. Scores of New York City educators removed from public schools and put in “rubber rooms” — the infamous spaces where those under investigation or awaiting disciplinary trials are held — have been sent home to report remotely, The Post has learned. The suspended staffers, while fully paid, are required to do nothing but sign in and out by email and “stay in the NYC area.” Most comply with the rule, but a few defiantly jetted to Germany and the West Indies, a high school teacher awaiting a disciplinary hearing told The Post....
bkreader.com
Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed
Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000
BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
LI'S MAJOR CRIMES SPIKE: 41% in Nassau, 15% in Suffolk in 1 year
Long Island saw a spike in major crimes last year compared to 2021 despite a decline in violent crime, according to new crime statistics and the counties’ top cops.
