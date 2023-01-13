Have you ever wondered where to find the best cookie in Seattle?. We have too, which is why we spent ages trying out the surprisingly wide variety of cookies Seattle has to offer before making this ultimate guide (it’s a tough job but someone’s gotta do it). The reason why there’s 10 cookies on this list is because we would never presume to be the authority on what makes a cookie THE best cookie in a city. After all, some people prefer their cookies to be accompanied by ice cream, some people want a vegan or gluten-free cookie, and some people want to try an unusual flavor while others only want a classic chocolate chip cookie. We have all of those options on this list and more.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO