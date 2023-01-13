BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Human trafficking is the second largest criminal activity in the world and the fastest growing. Even though overall awareness in the United States has increased, human trafficking continues to go underreported due to its nature of isolation, the misconception of the definition of human trafficking and the lack of awareness of its signs and indicators. To build awareness in these areas, the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force sponsored Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Jan. 11, 2023. The ninth annual Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day aligned with the national observation. Human trafficking occurs when an adult or child is...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO