New York City, NY

New York Post

Legal weed is wreaking havoc on return to office: ‘all of NY is wake and baking’

The ubiquitous reek of pot smoke is making NYC’s streets stink to high heaven. And with NYC’s first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana open since late last month — and more to follow — the haze is no longer limited to neighborhoods popular with nightcrawlers. Now it’s pervasive on Midtown sidewalks during the morning commute — and irking 9-to-5’ers. Matt, 39, a communications executive, said an assault of marijuana smoke followed him as he ascended from the subway just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and headed to his office near the Empire State Building. “I was like, ‘What the actual f – –...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Developing Mystery: What’s This Flying Over Poughkeepsie?

A UFO (unidentified flying object), most recently renamed by U.S. officials as a UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon), is any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained. Most UFOs on investigation are identified as known objects or atmospheric phenomena, while a small number remain unexplained. The Hudson Valley...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WZOZ 103.1

There’s a Secret Tunnel in New York Celebrities and Presidents Use to Escape

Did you know there's a secret tunnel in New York celebrities and past presidents have used to avoid getting mobbed by the public?. Track 61 sits under the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. There's said to be an unmarked brass door that leads to the underground station. It's rumored to still be used as a secret escape after never being properly abandoned, according to Atlasoscura.com. There's even an antique train car once used by Franklin D. Roosevelt that remains in the hidden tunnel today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

I Can’t Stop Giggling at the Startling Way Paczki are Made

Do I love pastries? Yes. Am I immature? Also yes. Paczki, the Polish pastry most closely related to the American doughnut, are about to step back into the spotlight. As a traditional dessert to enjoy on Fat Thursday (February 18th this year), it's a sweet addition to the observation of Lent... but I still can't get over how they're made.
KINGSTON, NY
News 12

Healthgrades: 2 Hudson Valley hospitals among best in the United States

Two Hudson Valley hospitals are earning some national recognition. Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie was named to America's 50 best hospitals list by Healthgrades for the fourth straight year. It also won awards for its cardiac care, gastro surgeries, and excellence in coronary intervention. Montefiore Saint Luke's in Cornwall...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
