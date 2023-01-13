Read full article on original website
Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
After moving back home from college, I managed to achieve another dream of mine as I was hired by Townsquare Media and received a job within my hometown media circle. This allowed me to work in the same building, alongside some of the radio talents that I looked up to while in middle and high school.
Well, this is a real bummer! If you had "L.A.'s Coffee Café Goes Up For Sale" on your 2023 bingo card you can now cross it off. The announcement seemed to come out of the blue with the owners of the local Three Rivers, MI coffee joint making the announcement via Facebook post saying,
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After being in business for almost a decade and becoming one of the more popular bar and restaurants in Coldwater, JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill shut down suddenly on Tuesday but a new restaurant will soon take its place. A sign on the door...
This young Holland guy is among the most-watched TikTokers in Michigan. How did he do that?. Jason Fairfield aka @jasonfairfield on TikTok is a 22-year-old Holland, Michigan man that has an astounding 7.2 million followers and 145 million total video likes on TikTok. He's killing the game so hard on TikTok that he's been making a living off of it for a couple of years now. Judging by his social media Fairfield can act, dance, ice skate, and lip sync with the best of them. We asked Jason how he would describe his content and this is what he said,
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
We've spoken before about celebrities that you may run into in the Kalamazoo area and this Spring you may be able to add one more to the list with some bragging rights. Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming a Holland, MI-based film in Holland on April 17th of 2023 and there's a chance you could be in the movie with her. The film called 'Holland, Michigan" was written by Andrew Sodroski who was also the writer and producer of the true-crime series "Manhunt," which debuted on Discovery Channel in 2017:
These days, a house selling for less than $200,000 feels like a steal. And, if you love minimalist living, this cozy cabin in Marshall could be perfect for you. This home was recently listed on Facebook marketplace by the seller. A few things about this home... the cabin is 8x20.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Two things I learned while trying to brew my own beer in my dorm room in college:. First, when brewing beer, keep the room well-ventilated, and there's no hiding the smell of alcohol fermenting from your RAs. And Second... I suck at making beer. Two guys who apparently do NOT...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
Grand Rapids, Michigan is a food lover's paradise, with a wide variety of restaurants offering everything from classic American cuisine to international flavors. Here are some of the best places to eat in Grand Rapids:
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Fire Station No. 2 is back open after being closed for several months for renovations. The city reopened the fire station in January 2022 to get parts of the south end of Jackson in faster conditions for the firefighters. Meanwhile, the city had to close it again to bring the station up to modern standards and improve living conditions for the firefighters. Officials said funds from the American Rescue Plan were used for the station.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
