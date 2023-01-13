ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

BATON ROUGE — Family and Youth Counseling Agency was recognized at the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards as the recipient of the Service Provider of the Year Award, which is given in recognition of service above and beyond the call of duty by an individual or organizational provider of services to people with disabilities.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTOS: 2023 MLK Parade in Welsh

Parade participants make their way along Martin Luther King Jr. Street on Monday during the annual MLK parade in Welsh. The parade was followed by a brown bag lunch and gathering in Bethune Park. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
WELSH, LA
KPLC TV

MLK Gospel Extravaganza renamed to honor Cary Chavis

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The MLK Coalition’s Gospel Extravaganza was renamed to honor a late community leader who organizers say was an integral part of SWLA’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Cary Chavis passed away in 2022. At only 36, he was well known for fighting...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

VIDEO: 2023 MLK Parade in Lake Charles

More than 65 participants — including marching bands from Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Lake Charles College Prep and dance troupe performances — bring celebrators plenty of music, fun and candy as they march up Broad Street and to Enterprise Boulevard for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Lake Charles. (Video by Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Lake Charles Martin Luther King parade will be Monday

Lake Charles residents will gather to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day with the annual MLK Parade on Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. This decades-long tradition will feature over 65 participants that will bring celebrators “plenty of music, fun and candy,” as they march through Lake Charles, said Donald Thomas, Owner of Southern Touch Entertainment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC 7 News Sunrise Monday

KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur hires Gueringer, Ogbanga takes over at LG

The seats on the high school football coaching carousel are starting to fill up in Southwest Louisiana. Two more head coach openings were filled in the last two days. LaGrange hired alumnus Idaibi Ogbanga (Class of 2005) on Thursday while Sulphur picked Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer to fill its vacancy on Friday.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm with a stray afternoon shower

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast will remain a bit gloomy through the afternoon with a few sprinkles or a brief shower possible through the afternoon. Chances of rain remain low at 20%. Temperatures remain on the warm side with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two vehicle burglaries in Sulphur. One vehicle burglary occurred in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Street between January 4 at noon and January 12 at 4:30 pm. The other vehicle burglary happened in the 400 block of W M Perkins Road between January 14 at 9 pm and January 15 at 10:30 am.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 15, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center. Joshua Lee Pruitt, 38, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner. Rodrekus Deon Weston, 30, Lake Charles: Careless...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Heavy rain, severe storms possible Wednesday

Heavy rain and severe storms are possible on Wednesday as a line of thunderstorms moves across the region ahead of an expected cold front. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat with these storms, but a brief tornado and large hail cannot be ruled out.
BEAUMONT, TX

