Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
BATON ROUGE — Family and Youth Counseling Agency was recognized at the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards as the recipient of the Service Provider of the Year Award, which is given in recognition of service above and beyond the call of duty by an individual or organizational provider of services to people with disabilities.
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTOS: 2023 MLK Parade in Welsh
Parade participants make their way along Martin Luther King Jr. Street on Monday during the annual MLK parade in Welsh. The parade was followed by a brown bag lunch and gathering in Bethune Park. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
KPLC TV
MLK Gospel Extravaganza renamed to honor Cary Chavis
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The MLK Coalition’s Gospel Extravaganza was renamed to honor a late community leader who organizers say was an integral part of SWLA’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Cary Chavis passed away in 2022. At only 36, he was well known for fighting...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
Lake Charles American Press
VIDEO: 2023 MLK Parade in Lake Charles
More than 65 participants — including marching bands from Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Lake Charles College Prep and dance troupe performances — bring celebrators plenty of music, fun and candy as they march up Broad Street and to Enterprise Boulevard for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Lake Charles. (Video by Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, La. Is Called the 'Wrong Way Cemetery'—Why?
At first glance, you probably don't notice anything unusual about St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, Louisiana but there is something strange about this Louisiana cemetery that makes it one of a kind.
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Charles Martin Luther King parade will be Monday
Lake Charles residents will gather to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day with the annual MLK Parade on Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. This decades-long tradition will feature over 65 participants that will bring celebrators “plenty of music, fun and candy,” as they march through Lake Charles, said Donald Thomas, Owner of Southern Touch Entertainment.
KPLC TV
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Monday
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur hires Gueringer, Ogbanga takes over at LG
The seats on the high school football coaching carousel are starting to fill up in Southwest Louisiana. Two more head coach openings were filled in the last two days. LaGrange hired alumnus Idaibi Ogbanga (Class of 2005) on Thursday while Sulphur picked Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer to fill its vacancy on Friday.
KPLC TV
Mallard Junction Park to close for improvements Tuesday afternoon
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Mallard Junction Park will close at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for an improvement project. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury expects the park to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm with a stray afternoon shower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast will remain a bit gloomy through the afternoon with a few sprinkles or a brief shower possible through the afternoon. Chances of rain remain low at 20%. Temperatures remain on the warm side with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two vehicle burglaries in Sulphur. One vehicle burglary occurred in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Street between January 4 at noon and January 12 at 4:30 pm. The other vehicle burglary happened in the 400 block of W M Perkins Road between January 14 at 9 pm and January 15 at 10:30 am.
Jennings Police searching for missing teen
The Jennings Police Department (JPD) is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 14-year-old.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 15, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center. Joshua Lee Pruitt, 38, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner. Rodrekus Deon Weston, 30, Lake Charles: Careless...
Student arrested for South La. school threat
A 15-year old student is arrested after making threats of a shooting during class.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Lake Charles American Press
Heavy rain, severe storms possible Wednesday
Heavy rain and severe storms are possible on Wednesday as a line of thunderstorms moves across the region ahead of an expected cold front. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat with these storms, but a brief tornado and large hail cannot be ruled out.
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
Comments / 0